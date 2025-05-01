SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

May 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AMLX--Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Amylyx’ senior management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and other company updates.



To access the conference call, please dial +1 (800) 836-8184 (U.S. & Canada) or +1 (646) 357-8785 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be joined into the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals call. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investors.amylyx.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

At Amylyx, our mission is to usher in a new era of treating diseases with high unmet needs. Where others see challenges, we see opportunities that we pursue with urgency, rigorous science, and unwavering commitment to the communities we serve. We are currently focused on three investigational therapies across several neurodegenerative and endocrine diseases in which we believe they can make the greatest impact. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com.


Contacts

Media
Amylyx Media Team
+1 (857) 799-7274
amylyxmediateam@amylyx.com

Investors
Lindsey Allen
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+1 (857) 320-6244
Investors@amylyx.com

Massachusetts Earnings Events
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
