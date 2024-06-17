SUBSCRIBE
Deals
Amylyx Rebuilds Momentum Following Relyvrio Market Withdrawal
While supportive of Amylyx’s acquisition of a GLP-1 drug, analysts say the company’s future hinges on key upcoming readouts from multiple products in its pipeline.
July 24, 2024
5 min read
Heather McKenzie
Neuroscience
5 Neuro Data Readouts to Watch in the Second Half of 2024
After a busy first half of 2024, several companies are expecting key data readouts in the neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disease spaces during the next six months.
July 15, 2024
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Mergers & Acquisitions
Amylyx Pivots to GLP-1 Space, Acquires Phase III-Ready Asset from Eiger
After pulling its ALS drug Relyvrio from the market, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is looking to target the GLP-1 space with the purchase of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ avexitide, which has been studied for the treatment of hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia.
July 10, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Drug Development
Cut or Keep Running? How Companies Respond to Failed Confirmatory Trials
Amylyx’s recent decision to withdraw its ALS drug Relyvrio from the market highlights an important business decision for companies: when to continue marketing or investigating a drug that has failed a pivotal or confirmatory study.
May 8, 2024
6 min read
Nadia Bey
Drug Development
Amylyx at a Crossroads: Can the Company Overcome the Loss of Relyvrio?
After withdrawing ALS drug Relyvrio from the U.S. and Canadian markets and laying off 70% of its workforce, the Cambridge, Mass.–based biopharma got a much-needed win in Wolfram syndrome.
April 17, 2024
7 min read
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Amylyx Sheds More Light on Relyvrio’s Late-Stage Trial Failure in ALS
At this week’s American Academy of Neurology annual meeting, Amylyx provided additional data from its Phase III amyotrophic lateral sclerosis study showing the full extent of Relyvrio’s failure.
April 17, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Amylyx Plots New Path in Rare Genetic Disease After Relyvrio Withdrawal
On the heels of withdrawing Relyvrio from the U.S. and Canadian markets, Amylyx is now charting a path in Wolfram syndrome with promising interim Phase II data for its lead asset AMX0035.
April 11, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Business
Amylyx to Pull ALS Drug Relyvrio From US, Canada Markets After Phase III Fail
Following disappointing late-stage data, Amylyx on Thursday said it is withdrawing the company’s amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug Relyvrio from the U.S. and Canadian markets and cutting its workforce by approximately 70%.
April 4, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Opinion: ALS Is Not a Singular Disease. Stop Treating It Like One
Imagine testing a really good drug for HER2+ breast cancer in someone with liver cancer. Would it be any surprise when that drug fails?
March 21, 2024
5 min read
Bernie Zipprich
Press Releases
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Phase 3-ready GLP-1 Receptor Antagonist (Avexitide) with FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation
July 10, 2024
13 min read
Press Releases
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss the Acquisition of Avexitide
July 9, 2024
1 min read
Genetown
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
June 4, 2024
1 min read
Business
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 9, 2024
18 min read
Genetown
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2024 Bank of America Health Care Conference
May 8, 2024
1 min read
Business
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024
May 2, 2024
1 min read
Drug Development
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Announces Interim Data From Ongoing Phase 2 HELIOS Clinical Trial Demonstrating Improvements in Pancreatic Function and Glycemic Control with AMX0035 in People with Wolfram Syndrome
April 10, 2024
10 min read
Genetown
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Webcast to Discuss Interim Data from Phase 2 HELIOS Study of AMX0035 in Wolfram Syndrome on April 10, 2024
April 8, 2024
3 min read
Genetown
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Announces Formal Intention to Remove RELYVRIO®/ALBRIOZA™ from the Market; Provides Updates on Access to Therapy, Pipeline, Corporate Restructuring, and Strategy
April 4, 2024
12 min read
Business
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Appoints Bernhardt Zeiher, MD, FCCP, FACP, to its Board of Directors
March 14, 2024
5 min read
