Amwins Group Benefits Expands Gene Therapy Solutions Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amwins Group Benefits announced the expansion of its Gene Therapy Solutions (GTS) program. Now covering 15 revolutionary gene and cell therapies, the proprietary program helps employers mitigate the cost of treatments, stay ahead of new treatments receiving FDA approval, and protect their bottom line.

“Our Gene Therapy Solutions program addresses the growing needs of employers,” said Harley Barnes, chief executive officer at Stealth Partner Group. “Expanding from GTS-5 to GTS-15 helps to ensure that our clients have the comprehensive support they need to face the high cost of gene therapy treatments, while making the process simpler and more efficient. We remain dedicated to offering the best solutions for cost containment, helping employers maximize their budgets while providing cutting-edge protection for their workforce.”

Exclusively offered through Stealth Partner Group and Amwins Accident and Health Underwriters, the GTS-15 program provides sustainable, revolutionary strategies that help employers face unexpected, high-dollar gene therapy claims with confidence.

“Gene therapy is transforming the lives of patients, but with costs for treatment reaching up to $4.25 million, this is a challenge that employers shouldn’t face alone,” said Meredith Hunter, senior vice president at Stealth Partner Group. “Our GTS-15 program provides the critical support needed to keep employers ahead of these rising costs while ensuring the best care for their employees.”

Key Program Benefits:

Meaningful Protection – First-dollar reimbursement is given to the plan sponsor up to the specific deductible and stop loss carrier anything over the deductible, thereby helping to mitigate future rate increases.

Amwins’ expanded program covers groundbreaking treatments, providing crucial reimbursement to group health plans and their coordinating stop-loss carriers for qualified claims. As the FDA continues to approve new therapies, GTS-15 prepares employers to handle the financial impact of these high-cost treatments.

GTS-15 covers 11 of the 13 approved gene therapies, 3 cell therapy treatments and 1 maintenance medication with some of these therapies reaching as high as 4.25 million dollars. As gene therapies rapidly evolve, so does the need for smart, forward-thinking protection strategies. By partnering with Stealth Partner Group and Amwins Accident & Health Underwriters, employers gain access to the expertise and flexibility required to navigate these unprecedented changes in the healthcare landscape.

