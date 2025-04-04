AlzeCure Pharma publishes its Annual Report for 2024

AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) - AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops candidate drugs for diseases affecting the nervous system, focusing on Alzheimer’s disease and pain, today announced that its Annual Report for 2024 has been published.

“2024 was yet another active and successful year for AlzeCure Pharma. The year began with new preclinical data in our clinical Alzheimer’s program showing that NeuroRestore ACD856 has neuroprotective and disease-modifying effects. We have subsequently initiated preparatory work for Phase II clinical studies with the compound. In our second Alzheimer’s project, Alzstatin, we decided to proceed with our latest molecule, ACD680, which is now being prepared for clinical trials. In the pain project targeting knee osteoarthritis, TrkA-NAM ACD137, we selected a candidate drug at the beginning of the year and presented preclinical data showing that ACD137 has at least as good analgesic effects as the antibody Tanezumab, and also potentially protective effects.

To finance the continued development of our drug candidates and strengthen the company’s financial position, we conducted a new share issue during the year, which raised SEK 45 million (before expenses). The Board of Directors was also strengthened with Dr. Jan Lundberg, former Global Head of Research and Development at Eli Lilly.

In 2024, we applied for grants from the EU, and in early 2025, we achieved this milestone when we were awarded a grant of EUR 2.5 million under the Accelerator program, with the potential for additional financing through the EIC Fund. We are very proud and honored to receive this prestigious grant, which will accelerate our clinical development and bring us closer to the goal of delivering a transformative therapy for Alzheimer’s patients .”

Martin Jönsson

CEO of AlzeCure Pharma

The Annual Report is attached as a PDF and is available on the company’s website, https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

