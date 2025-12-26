Alvotech’s Financial Calendar for 2026

Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO, ALVO SDB) today publishes its financial calendar for 2026. Annual or interim results are released on the dates specified below, after the close of U.S. markets. An investor call is held on the following day, after release of the results.

March 18, 2026: Q4 2025 – full-year 2025

May 6, 2026: Q1 2026

August 19, 2026: Q2 2026 – first six months

November 11, 2026: Q3 2026 – first nine months

March 10, 2027: Q4 2026 – full-year 2026

June 3, 2026: Annual General Meeting (held in Luxembourg)

Please note that all dates are subject to change.

