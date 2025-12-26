SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Alvotech’s Financial Calendar for 2026

December 25, 2025 | 
1 min read

Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO, ALVO SDB) today publishes its financial calendar for 2026. Annual or interim results are released on the dates specified below, after the close of U.S. markets. An investor call is held on the following day, after release of the results.

March 18, 2026: Q4 2025 – full-year 2025
May 6, 2026: Q1 2026
August 19, 2026: Q2 2026 – first six months
November 11, 2026: Q3 2026 – first nine months
March 10, 2027: Q4 2026 – full-year 2026
June 3, 2026: Annual General Meeting (held in Luxembourg)

Please note that all dates are subject to change.

Alvotech Investor Relations
Balaji Prasad (US)
Benedikt Stefánsson, VP (IS)
Patrik Ling, VP (SE)
alvotech.ir@alvotech.com


Events Europe
Alvotech
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of Basel, Switzerland, and Rhine river
Business
Basel Life Sciences Scene Embraces International Companies, Startups
November 6, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie