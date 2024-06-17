SUBSCRIBE
Alvotech

NEWS
Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing a deal
Business
Alvotech, Teva Enlist New Partner to Expand Access to Humira Biosimilar in US
Ahead of launching its Humira biosimilar Simlandi, Alvotech and Teva on Friday announced they have signed a long-term agreement with an undisclosed strategic partner to help boost patient access to the drug.
April 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: FDA signage at its office in Washington, DC
FDA
Teva, Alvotech Secure FDA Approval for Stelara Biosimilar with Early 2025 Launch
Teva Pharmaceuticals and Alvotech got the FDA’s greenlight for their biosimilar to Johnson & Johnson’s blockbuster Stelara, which will launch in the U.S. in February 2025.
April 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A red illustration of a businessman walk
Business
C-Suite Shuffle: Sumitomo, Kineta, IDRx and More
This is the latest rundown of people coming and going from executive positions at biopharma companies that BioSpace covers. This regular column highlights the hired, fired, retired, promoted or resigning, as well as those personally named in lawsuits.
March 13, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Pictured: FDA signage at its office in Washington, DC
FDA
Alvotech, Teva End Rough Road for Humira Biosimilar with FDA Approval
On Friday, Alvotech and Teva Pharmaceuticals finally secured the FDA’s greenlight for their Humira biosimilar Simlandi, which now has the regulator’s interchangeability designation.
February 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Policy
Alvotech Reaches Settlement with J&J Over Stelara Biosimilar
The Icelandic biotech Thursday said that it has settled its grievances with Johnson & Johnson regarding its Stelara biosimilar in markets with regulatory approval.
February 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
FDA Headquarters_Grandbrothers/Adobe Stock
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Alvotech and Minerva
In the next two weeks, the FDA is set to decide on a Humira biosimilar and a treatment for the negative symptoms of schizophrenia.
February 15, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: FDA sign at its office in Washington, DC/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Policy
FDA Rejects Alvotech’s Stelara Biosimilar as Manufacturing Problems Continue
The regulator issued a Complete Response Letter citing “deficiencies” at the company’s Reykjavik plant, this time for its Stelara biosimilar AVT04. It’s the fourth FDA rejection for Alvotech since last year.
October 12, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Stop sign in front of FDA headquarters/S
Drug Development
FDA Regulatory Gauntlet Isn’t Getting Any Easier, Just Ask These Companies
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Intarcia Therapeutics and Taysha Gene Therapies this week got stark reminders of the difficulties in getting treatments through the regulator’s approval process.
September 22, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: FDA signage at its office in Washington, DC
Policy
Third Time Might Be a Charm for Alvotech as FDA Accepts BLA for Humira Biosimilar
Bouncing back from two Complete Response Letters, Alvotech’s BLA for its Humira biosimilar AVT02 has been accepted by the regulator with a target action date of Feb. 24, 2024.
September 21, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
IN THE PRESS
Business
Alvotech to Report Financial Results for the First Half of 2024 on August 15, 2024, and Host Conference Call on August 16, 2024, at 8:00 am ET
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
STADA and Alvotech launch Uzpruvo, the first approved ustekinumab biosimilar to Stelara, across Europe
July 22, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Press Releases
Alvotech Announces Closing of Private Debt Financing
July 11, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Alvotech Announces Positive Topline Results from Confirmatory Patient Study for AVT03, a Proposed Biosimilar for Prolia® and Xgeva®
July 2, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Alvotech to Participate in Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York, June 5-6, 2024
May 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Alvotech Reports Financial Results for First Quarter of 2024 and Provides a Business Update
May 21, 2024
 · 
21 min read
Business
Alvotech and Dr. Reddy’s Enter Into Collaboration for Commercialization of AVT03 (denosumab), a Biosimilar Candidate to Prolia® & Xgeva® in the U.S., Europe and UK
May 21, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Business
Alvotech and Dr. Reddy’s enter into collaboration for commercialization of AVT03 (denosumab), a biosimilar candidate to Prolia® & Xgeva® in the U.S., Europe and UK
May 21, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Pharm Country
Teva and Alvotech Announce SIMLANDI® (adalimumab-ryvk) Injection Now Available in the U.S.
May 20, 2024
 · 
20 min read
Business
Alvotech Announces Webcast of First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 22, 2024, at 8:00 am EDT (12 noon GMT)
May 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
