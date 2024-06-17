Alvotech
Ahead of launching its Humira biosimilar Simlandi, Alvotech and Teva on Friday announced they have signed a long-term agreement with an undisclosed strategic partner to help boost patient access to the drug.
Teva Pharmaceuticals and Alvotech got the FDA’s greenlight for their biosimilar to Johnson & Johnson’s blockbuster Stelara, which will launch in the U.S. in February 2025.
This is the latest rundown of people coming and going from executive positions at biopharma companies that BioSpace covers. This regular column highlights the hired, fired, retired, promoted or resigning, as well as those personally named in lawsuits.
On Friday, Alvotech and Teva Pharmaceuticals finally secured the FDA’s greenlight for their Humira biosimilar Simlandi, which now has the regulator’s interchangeability designation.
The Icelandic biotech Thursday said that it has settled its grievances with Johnson & Johnson regarding its Stelara biosimilar in markets with regulatory approval.
In the next two weeks, the FDA is set to decide on a Humira biosimilar and a treatment for the negative symptoms of schizophrenia.
The regulator issued a Complete Response Letter citing “deficiencies” at the company’s Reykjavik plant, this time for its Stelara biosimilar AVT04. It’s the fourth FDA rejection for Alvotech since last year.
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Intarcia Therapeutics and Taysha Gene Therapies this week got stark reminders of the difficulties in getting treatments through the regulator’s approval process.
Bouncing back from two Complete Response Letters, Alvotech’s BLA for its Humira biosimilar AVT02 has been accepted by the regulator with a target action date of Feb. 24, 2024.
