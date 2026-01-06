SUBSCRIBE
Alumis to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Report Phase 3 ONWARD Topline Data for Envudeucitinib in Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis

January 6, 2026 
2 min read

– Conference Call and Webcast to be held Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alumis Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMS), a late-stage biopharma company developing next-generation targeted therapies for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company will report topline data from the Phase 3 ONWARD clinical program evaluating envudeucitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast Details
Alumis’ conference call and webcast to discuss the topline data results from the Phase 3 ONWARD clinical program will begin Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the live webcast please access this link or visit the “Events” page of the “Investors" section of the Alumis website at www.alumis.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Company’s website following the call.

About Alumis
Alumis is a late-stage biopharma company developing next-generation targeted therapies with the potential to significantly improve patient health and outcomes across a range of immune-mediated diseases. Leveraging its proprietary data analytics platform and precision approach, Alumis is developing a pipeline of oral tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitors, consisting of envudeucitinib, formerly known as ESK-001, for the treatment of systemic immune-mediated disorders, such as moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and systemic lupus erythematosus, and A-005 for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, the pipeline includes lonigutamab, a subcutaneously delivered anti–insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor therapy for the treatment of thyroid eye disease, as well as several preclinical programs identified through this precision approach. For more information, visit www.alumis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated timing and availability of clinical data from the ONWARD Phase 3 clinical program. Alumis explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

CONTACT: Alumis Contact Information
Teri Dahlman
Red House Communications
teri@redhousecomms.com

