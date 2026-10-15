Alnylam to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2026 on Thursday, October 29, 2026, before the U.S. financial markets open.

Management will provide an update on the Company and discuss third quarter 2026 results as well as expectations for the future via conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 8:30 am ET. A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.alnylam.com/events. An archived webcast will be available on the Alnylam website approximately two hours after the event.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is a leading global biopharmaceutical company and the pioneer of the RNA interference (RNAi) revolution. The Company is focused on developing transformative therapies with the potential to prevent, halt, or reverse disease. For more than two decades, Alnylam has advanced the Nobel-Prize-winning science of RNAi, delivering critical breakthroughs and six approved medicines. Alnylam has medicines available in more than 70 countries and a rapidly expanding and robust pipeline, in addition to consistently being recognized as an exceptional workplace and socially responsible organization. The Company is executing on its Alnylam 2030 strategy to accelerate innovation and scale impact to transform human health. For more information, please visit www.alnylam.com or follow Alnylam on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bo Piela

(Media)

508-308-9783

Josh Brodsky

(Investors)

617-551-8276