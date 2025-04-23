SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Alligator Bioscience Announces Initiation of HLX22 Phase 2 Trial in Breast Cancer by Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

April 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2025 / Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX) today announces that Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. ("Henlius") has initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial with HLX22, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody originally developed by Alligator's subsidiary, Atlas Therapeutics. HLX22 is being developed by Henlius under a sublicense from AbClon, Inc., which had previously licensed the antibody from Alligator.

The Phase 2 study is being conducted in mainland China and is designed to evaluate HLX22 in combination with trastuzumab deruxtecan for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of the combination therapy.

Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator, commented:
"Henlius' progress with HLX22 underscores the continued clinical momentum behind this antibody. While Alligator is not directly involved in its development, we continue to monitor its progress with interest, as HLX22 may represent a potential future revenue stream for Alligator."

Under the terms of the license agreement, Alligator is entitled to 35% of AbClon's revenue from its sublicense agreement with Henlius.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab, is currently in preparation for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com .

Attachments

Alligator Bioscience announces initiation of HLX22 Phase 2 trial in breast cancer by Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience



Europe Phase II Breast cancer
