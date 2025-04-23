Alligator Bioscience announces initiation of HLX22 Phase 2 trial in breast cancer by Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX) today announces that Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. ("Henlius") has initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial with HLX22, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody originally developed by Alligator's subsidiary, Atlas Therapeutics. HLX22 is being developed by Henlius under a sublicense from AbClon, Inc., which had previously licensed the antibody from Alligator.

The Phase 2 study is being conducted in mainland China and is designed to evaluate HLX22 in combination with trastuzumab deruxtecan for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of the combination therapy.

Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator, commented:

"Henlius' progress with HLX22 underscores the continued clinical momentum behind this antibody. While Alligator is not directly involved in its development, we continue to monitor its progress with interest, as HLX22 may represent a potential future revenue stream for Alligator."

Under the terms of the license agreement, Alligator is entitled to 35% of AbClon's revenue from its sublicense agreement with Henlius.

