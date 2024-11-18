Alentis Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for ALE.P02 for the Treatment of CLDN1+ Squamous Solid Tumors

The designation is granted for the treatment of advanced or metastatic CLDN1+ squamous cancers irrespective of the organ of origin

ALE.P02 is a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate targeting CLDN1

Alentis Therapeutics ("Alentis"), the clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for Claudin-1 positive (CLDN1+) tumors and organ fibrosis, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to ALE.P02 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic CLDN1+ squamous cancers irrespective of the organ of origin. ALE.P02 is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CLDN1, developed for CLDN1+ squamous cancers including but not limited to lung, head and neck, cervical and esophageal cancers.





“We are encouraged by the FDA’s recognition of ALE.P02’s potential as a treatment for CLDN1+ squamous cancers,” said Roberto Iacone, Chief Executive Officer of Alentis Therapeutics. “It reflects the importance of advancing ALE.P02 through clinical development, and it brings us one step closer to providing a new treatment option for patients.”

Fast Track designation is designed to expedite the development and review of drugs that treat serious or life-threatening conditions and demonstrate the potential to address unmet medical needs.

“We have set out to develop ALE.P02 in the most rational way, following CLDN1 science and the clinical understanding of squamous cancers. The FDA’s support in this endeavor is certainly motivating,” added Luigi Manenti, Chief Medical Officer of Alentis. “We are optimistic about the potential of ALE.P02 and look forward to the start of our first-in-human clinical trial in Q1 2025.”

“Squamous cancers of various origin have been shown to overexpress CLDN1, making ALE.P02 a promising ADC to address the unmet medical needs of these patients," said Tony Mok Professor of Clinical Oncology at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “CLDN1 is an exciting new target for ADCs and Alentis has been the frontrunner in developing anti-CLDN1 therapeutics.”

About ALE.P02

ALE.P02 is a first-in-class ADC designed by linking a tubulin inhibitor, a potent cancer drug, to our antibody that specifically targets a unique CLDN1 epitope exposed on cancer cells. This combination could be a powerful new tool to fight the many squamous cancers that overexpress CLDN1 with less toxicity than traditional cancer drugs. The IND application for ALE.P02 to commence a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in advanced or metastatic CLDN1+ squamous solid tumors was recently cleared by the FDA.

About Alentis Therapeutics

Alentis Therapeutics, the CLDN1 company, is a clinical-stage biotech developing breakthrough treatments for CLDN1+ tumors and organ fibrosis. CLDN1 is a previously unexploited target that plays a key role in the pathology of cancer and fibrotic disease. Alentis is the leading company pioneering anti-CLDN1 antibodies and ADCs to modify and reverse the course of disease.

Alentis was founded based on ground-breaking research in the laboratory of Prof. Thomas Baumert, MD at the University of Strasbourg and the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm). Alentis is headquartered at the pharma-biotech hub in Basel, Switzerland with an R&D subsidiary in Strasbourg, France and clinical operations in the US. Visit www.alentis.ch

