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Akebia Therapeutics to Present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that Erik Ostrowski, Chief Financial and Business Officer, and Nicholas Grund, Chief Commercial Officer, will present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 7:35 AM ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the “Investors” section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days following the presentation.

The 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference will take place June 2-4, 2026, in New York, NY.

About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release. 

Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Mercedes Carrasco
mcarrasco@akebia.com 


Massachusetts Events Healthcare
Akebia Therapeutics
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