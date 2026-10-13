Ailux Appoints Lloyd S. Miller, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Miller will lead the advancement of the company's AI-native biologics toward first-in-human trials, with initial clinical entry targeted for 2027

He will also establish a U.S. clinical and research site to complement the company's research capabilities in Shanghai and the U.K.

SHANGHAI and LONDON and SOMERVILLE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ailux, an AI-native biotech company developing next-generation biologics across multiple indications, today announced the appointment of Lloyd S. Miller, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Miller brings 25 years of industry and academic experience in drug research and development, including his recent leadership as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Translational Science & Medicine at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Miller to Ailux at an important moment in our evolution as we are preparing to advance our first AI-native programs into the clinic next year," said Alex Li, CEO of Ailux. "His leadership will be instrumental in guiding these programs through clinical development, translating insights into medicine, and supporting our vision as a global biopharma company. As we continue to broaden our work in immunology, we look forward to leveraging Dr. Miller's clinical expertise to ensure our drug development remains closely aligned with the unmet needs of patients."

At Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Dr. Miller held two leadership roles in the Immunology Therapeutic Area Research & Development Leadership Team. These included serving as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Translational Science & Medicine, where he led an international team of approximately 150 clinicians and scientists to design and execute early-development trials across four disease areas: Immunodermatology, Rheumatology, Gastroenterology, and Respiratory. Prior to this role, Dr. Miller served as Vice President and Immunodermatology Disease Area Leader, where he set the innovative scientific and portfolio strategy for therapeutically targeting immune-mediated skin diseases. During these roles, he led the strategy and clinical development of ICOTYDE (icotrokinra), the first IL-23R-targeted oral peptide for psoriasis, approved by the U.S. FDA in March 2026. He helped advance the FcRn blocker nipocalimab into registrational Phase 3 development, with the potential to raise the standard of care in multiple autoantibody-mediated diseases. He also led the due diligence and company integration for two acquisition deals to obtain novel bispecifics targeting atopic dermatitis and other type 2 diseases.

"There is an incredible opportunity at Ailux to translate the company's differentiated, AI-enabled biologics into breakthrough therapies poised to set the new standard for efficacy while delivering safety and convenience for people living with immune-mediated diseases," said Dr. Miller, CMO of Ailux. "I am thrilled to join the Ailux team and help expand a global biopharma company that combines deep scientific and patient insights to deliver truly transformational therapies that address the significant unmet medical needs of patients."

Alongside his industry career, Dr. Miller is an internationally recognized clinician-scientist whose expertise spans innate and adaptive immunity, inflammation, infectious diseases, and wound healing. He currently holds Adjunct Professorships in Dermatology at both the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. Recruited from UCLA to Johns Hopkins in 2012, he advanced from Associate Professor to Vice Chair for Research and Full Professor, with multidisciplinary appointments spanning Dermatology, Internal Medicine (Infectious Diseases), Orthopedic Surgery, and Materials Science and Engineering. His distinguished academic record includes more than 100 peer-reviewed publications, over 100 invited oral presentations, and research support from the NIH, foundations, and industry. Dr. Miller has also served the scientific field on the Society for Investigative Dermatology Board of Directors, the Dermatology Foundation Medical and Scientific Committee, and the NIH Arthritis, Connective Tissue, and Skin study section.

About Ailux

Ailux is an AI-native biotech company headquartered in Shanghai and a subsidiary of XtalPi (2228.HK), a global leader in building the AI & robotics infrastructure for life sciences and beyond. Established as an independent operation five years ago with its own dedicated team, platforms, and pipeline, Ailux combines proprietary AI biologics platforms with a 30,000-square-foot wet lab to discover and engineer next-generation biologics across multiple therapeutic areas. The company's global team of approximately 180 spans China, the U.K., and the U.S., drawing on the distinct strengths of each geography. Ailux has collaborated with Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, and UCB, and is now advancing its own pipeline with the first programs expected to enter clinical development by 2027.

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SOURCE Ailux