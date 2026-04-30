Agendia to Present New Data Demonstrating the Expanded Clinical Utility of MammaPrint® and BluePrint® at the 2026 ESMO Breast Cancer Annual Congress

Poster presentations highlight the prognostic value of MammaPrint + Blueprint in small, node-negative tumors and impact of BMI on recurrence dynamics

IRVINE, Calif. & AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agendia®, Inc., a leader in precision oncology for breast cancer, today announced it will present new data at the 2026 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress on Breast Cancer, taking place May 6-8 in Berlin, Germany. The company will present two posters featuring data from the prospective FLEX Study and an independent post hoc analysis of the landmark MINDACT trial that underscore the prognostic value of MammaPrint® + BluePrint® in early-stage breast cancer (EBC).

Poster #65P | Thursday, May 7, 13:15 – 14:15 p.m. CEST | Presenter: Elena Shagisultanova

Prognostic Performance of MammaPrint in Patients with Small T1a, b, and c Node-Negative Early Breast Cancer

A retrospective analysis from the FLEX Study involving 4,349 patients highlights the biological heterogeneity within small, node-negative (T1a, b, and c) tumors – a group that typically has favorable outcomes.

MammaPrint (MP) identified a High Risk 2 (H2) subset, representing 10% of all patients and 5% of those with HR+HER2- disease who experienced significantly worse recurrence-free survival (RFS) compared to those with High-Risk 1 (H1) or Low/UltraLow Risk (LR/UL) tumors.

Among all patients, the 3-year RFS was 93% for MP H2 versus 98% for the LR/UL group, while in the HR+HER2- subgroup, MP H2 tumors had a 3-year RFS of 91% compared to 98% for the LR/UL group.

These findings highlight the prognostic value of MP in clinically small EBC, suggesting that a subset of T1N0 patients may benefit from escalated therapy or biology-informed treatment approaches.

“These findings highlight the prognostic value of MammaPrint in small, node-negative breast cancers," said William Audeh, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Agendia. “While this group of patients are generally regarded as having a favorable prognosis, our data reveal a distinct subset with high-risk biology who may benefit from escalated therapy and biology-informed treatment approaches that might have otherwise been overlooked based on tumor size alone."

Poster #71P | Thursday, May 7, 13:15 – 14:15 p.m. CEST | Presenter: Giacomo Biganzoli

Associations of body mass index with distant recurrence dynamics in the MINDACT trial

This exploratory analysis from the MINDACT trial, co-authored by Agendia co-founder and MammaPrint inventor Laura van 't Veer, PhD, analyzed the relationship between body mass index (BMI) and distant metastasis risk (DMR) dynamics in ER+/HER2- breast cancer.

Higher BMI was not linearly associated with worse outcomes in this cohort; patients with obesity showed a lower DMR (HR 0.36) compared to those with normal weight.

For patients with a BMI between 24–28, DMR dynamics showed a peak at 6 years, followed by a rapid decline.

The non-monotonic relationship between DMR and BMI warrants further investigation in large trials to optimize time-dependent management strategies.

About Agendia

Agendia is a global leader in precision oncology focused on early-stage breast cancer. The company’s genomic assays, MammaPrint + BluePrint, deliver essential biological insights to inform personalized treatment decisions for patients and their care teams. With operations in Amsterdam and Irvine, Agendia partners with academic and community oncology centers worldwide to generate real-world evidence through the landmark FLEX Study (NCT03053193), the largest whole-transcriptome registry of early-stage breast cancer.

About MammaPrint

MammaPrint is the only FDA-cleared gene expression profiling test that assesses a woman’s risk of distant metastasis in early-stage breast cancer. By analyzing 70 key genes in a tumor, it stratifies risk into four categories — UltraLow Risk, Low Risk, High Risk 1, and High Risk 2 — to help guide treatment planning, including chemotherapy benefits and de-escalation decisions.

About BluePrint

BluePrint is an 80-gene molecular subtyping assay that reveals the functional biology driving tumor growth, classifying tumors as Luminal-type, HER2-type, or Basal-type. By defining intrinsic subtypes beyond traditional immunohistochemistry, BluePrint provides critical insights to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes.

Media contact

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