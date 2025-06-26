AGC Biologics Expands Cell Therapy Development Operations to Asia to Serve Growing Market Need

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AGC Biologics, your friendly CDMO expert, will commence cell therapy process development and clinical manufacturing services on July 1, 2025, at AGC Inc.’s Yokohama Technical Center, marking the latest step in the global expansion of the company’s Global Cell and Gene Technologies Division. The improved geographical footprint allows AGC Biologics to better serve customers requiring autologous and allogeneic products across all markets, with cell therapy manufacturing now available in three continents (Milan, Italy – Longmont, Colorado, U.S. – Yokohama, Japan).

This new site precedes the opening of a new AGC Biologics Yokohama manufacturing facility on schedule to be operational in 2027 with pre-clinical through commercial services for mammalian-based protein biologics, cell therapies, and messenger RNA.

The Yokohama location will provide process transfer and manufacturing services for pre-clinical and clinical trials to serve an expanding global cell therapy market. Its core technologies include induced pluripotent stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, hematopoietic stem cells, and CAR-T cell therapies. AGC Biologics Cell and Gene Technology Center of Excellence in Milan, with its nine product approvals by the EMA and FDA, hundreds of batches manufactured, and 30-year track record, will support and enable the successful ramp up of operation in the new Yokohama site.

“In a cell and gene therapy market of high volatility and witnessing consolidation of CDMOs, AGC Biologics is among the few experiencing significant growth and success. We are now building on this success to complete the vision of having a truly global offering,” said Luca Alberici, Executive Vice President of Global Cell and Gene Technologies at AGC Biologics. “Now Asian developers can benefit from having a local supply within one of the best global infrastructures on the market for cell therapy. Moreover, customers can continue to leverage the offering of viral vector central supply in our Milan facility, which supplies around a third of the ex vivo gene therapy product approved for commercialization. AGC Biologics, through its proprietary ProntoLVV and BravoAAV platforms, aims to offer viral vectors at a sustainable cost for its clients targeting less than 1,000€ per CAR-T patient.”

“Our team of friendly experts in Milan have a strong reputation for collaboration and working side-by-side with customers to achieve clinical, late-phase, and commercial successes,” said Jun Takami, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Japan Region and Yokohama Facility. “As part of this next major phase for cell therapy in the region, our Yokohama team is ready to support partners in accelerating drug development timelines while maintaining the highest quality standards in the industry."

AGC Biologics is a part of AGC Inc.'s Life Science Company. The Life Science company operates over 10 facilities worldwide focused on biopharmaceuticals, advanced therapies, small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients, and agrochemicals. The AGC Inc. Yokohama Technical Center, built in 2020, is dedicated to advancing AGC Inc.’s research and development capabilities in materials science, chemical processes, and biotechnology.

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, to provide friendly and expert services. We provide world-class development and manufacturing of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with locations in Seattle, Washington; Boulder and Longmont, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba and Yokohama, Japan. We currently employ more than 2,600 Team Members worldwide.

