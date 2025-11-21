AGC Biologics is a global CDMO headquartered in Seattle, Washington, USA. The company provides pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services for protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and messenger RNA. With eight locations and teams of scientists across three continents, we have the resources and the available capacity you need to accelerate your race to GMP. From development to clinical trials, to full-scale commercialization, we can help you reach your goals at any stage in the drug development and manufacturing process.

We specialize in the following modalities and substances, mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our services range from process development, analytical development, cGMP manufacturing, quality control and quality assurance, and process validation.

We forge exceptionally strong partnerships with our customers, and we never lose sight of our commitment to delivering reliable and compliant drug substances.