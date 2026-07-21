AdvanCell to Present Updated Phase 1b Results from the TheraPb Trial at ESMO Congress 2026

Updated data support recommended Phase 2 dosage of 212Pb-ADVC001, AdvanCell's Lead-212 based PSMA-targeted therapy for metastatic prostate cancer

BOSTON & BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ESMO2026--AdvanCell, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted alpha therapies for cancer, today announced that updated clinical results from the Phase 1b TheraPb trial (NCT05720130) evaluating 212Pb-ADVC001 in patients with PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) have been accepted for presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, held October 23–27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain.

The presentation will include updated results from the dose-escalation portion of the TheraPb study. The data represents the first long-term follow-up of a targeted alpha therapy study employing a novel design escalating both administered activities and dose schedules, supporting the recommended Phase 2 dose and regimen. The presentation builds on previously reported encouraging Phase 1b data and supports the continued clinical development of 212Pb-ADVC001, currently enrolling Phase 2 evaluating a novel dosing regimen of intensified induction and adaptive dosing strategies.

ESMO 2026 Presentation Details

Title: Updated Results from the TheraPb Trial Defining the Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D) of 212Pb-ADVC001 in PSMA-Positive Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC)

Presentation Number: 2253P

Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

Location: Madrid, Spain

Date/Time: 23 October 2026 / 3:15 – 4:00 PM CET

About AdvanCell

AdvanCell is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing next-generation targeted alpha therapies for cancer. Through its vertically integrated platform spanning proprietary Lead-212 technology, clinical development, secure isotope supply, and advanced manufacturing, the Company is unlocking the full potential of targeted alpha therapy. With integrated operations across North America and Australia, AdvanCell is advancing a pipeline of differentiated precision radiopharmaceuticals designed to improve outcomes for patients with cancer worldwide. For more information, visit www.advancell.com.au and follow us on LinkedIn.

Company Contact

contact@advancell.com.au

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com