SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AdvanCell to Present Updated Phase 1b Results from the TheraPb Trial at ESMO Congress 2026

July 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

Updated data support recommended Phase 2 dosage of 212Pb-ADVC001, AdvanCell's Lead-212 based PSMA-targeted therapy for metastatic prostate cancer

BOSTON & BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ESMO2026--AdvanCell, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted alpha therapies for cancer, today announced that updated clinical results from the Phase 1b TheraPb trial (NCT05720130) evaluating 212Pb-ADVC001 in patients with PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) have been accepted for presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, held October 23–27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain.



The presentation will include updated results from the dose-escalation portion of the TheraPb study. The data represents the first long-term follow-up of a targeted alpha therapy study employing a novel design escalating both administered activities and dose schedules, supporting the recommended Phase 2 dose and regimen. The presentation builds on previously reported encouraging Phase 1b data and supports the continued clinical development of 212Pb-ADVC001, currently enrolling Phase 2 evaluating a novel dosing regimen of intensified induction and adaptive dosing strategies.

ESMO 2026 Presentation Details

Title: Updated Results from the TheraPb Trial Defining the Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D) of 212Pb-ADVC001 in PSMA-Positive Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC)

Presentation Number: 2253P

Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

Location: Madrid, Spain

Date/Time: 23 October 2026 / 3:15 – 4:00 PM CET

About AdvanCell

AdvanCell is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing next-generation targeted alpha therapies for cancer. Through its vertically integrated platform spanning proprietary Lead-212 technology, clinical development, secure isotope supply, and advanced manufacturing, the Company is unlocking the full potential of targeted alpha therapy. With integrated operations across North America and Australia, AdvanCell is advancing a pipeline of differentiated precision radiopharmaceuticals designed to improve outcomes for patients with cancer worldwide. For more information, visit www.advancell.com.au and follow us on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Company Contact
contact@advancell.com.au

Media Contact
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

Massachusetts Northern California Australia Events Phase 1 Phase 2 Prostate cancer Radiopharmaceuticals
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A pay raise signals salary increase, income growth, rising investment profits and earnings, along with career development and wealth management, concept of A jubilant businessman jumping atop a growing stack of money coins
Cardiovascular disease
Insmed moves closer to $6B opportunity as PAH drug shows long-term durability
July 17, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman throwing crumpled paper to trash. Vector illustration
Antibody-drug conjugate
Pfizer scraps Seagen-developed ADC for solid tumors
July 15, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Progress success promotion and career growth Goal achievement, business woman walks up the stairs to the illuminated arrow. isometric vector illustration.
Alzheimer’s disease
AAIC 2026: Biogen delivers hope, validation with anti-tau Alzheimer’s win
July 14, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Man walking through a glowing upward arrow shaped doorway with light streaming in from the sky outside, hope, success, 3d render
Alzheimer’s disease
AAIC 2026: Tau-targeted Alzheimer’s treatments heat up while amyloid therapies persist
July 10, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney