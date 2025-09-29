AdvanCell to Highlight the Potential of Pb-212-based Targeted Alpha Therapies for Cancer at EANM’25

Sydney, Australia – September 29, 2025 – AdvanCell, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing targeted alpha therapies for cancer, today announced that it will present six abstracts at the 2025 Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM), taking place October 4-8, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain.

The abstracts present key insights into clinical study design as well as non-clinical data reinforcing the compelling value proposition of Pb-212-based targeted alpha therapy as a highly differentiated approach to treating cancer.

Collectively, these findings provide the rationale and foundation for the innovative adaptive design of AdvanCell’s ongoing Phase 1b/2 TheraPb trial of ADVC001 (NCT05720130), the Company’s Pb-212-based PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy (RLT) for prostate cancer.

AdvanCell will present the first clinical data from the Phase 1b portion of the TheraPb trial at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress to be held October 17-21, 2025, in Berlin, Germany.

Abstract topics at EANM include:

Adaptive design and dose optimization in Phase 1b/2 study of ADVC001 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)

Cancer cell killing mechanism of action of Pb-212-based PSMA-targeting RLTs (ADVC001)

Confirmed localisation of alpha emission from ADVC001 in tumour lesions by novel pair production PET imaging

Radiation safety parameters of administering ADVC001 to patients in an outpatient setting among clinical staff and members of the public

Insights from measuring immune responses in subjects treated with ADVC001

Biodistribution profiles of Pb-212-based RLTs

Abstract titles are below, and the full abstracts are available online in the EANM’25 Abstract Book.

“These six presentations demonstrate the breadth and maturity of AdvanCell’s Pb-212 platform, spanning clinical development, mechanism of action, and translational insights that highlight the exciting potential of Pb-212 as a cornerstone of innovative radioligand therapies for cancer,” said Andrew Adamovich, Founder & CEO of AdvanCell. “As we prepare to share the first clinical data from the Phase 1b portion of our ongoing TheraPb trial at ESMO 2025, this growing body of work further validates AdvanCell’s leadership at the forefront of targeted alpha therapy.”

Abstract titles:

Oral Presentations (all times are CEST)

OP-676: Adaptive Design and Dose Optimization in a Phase Ib/IIa Dose Escalation and Expansion Study of 212Pb-ADVC001 in Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC): TheraPb – Phase I/II Study . Session: Oncology & Theranostics – Prostate Cancer Therapy: New Tracers Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 15:00 - 16:30, Room 117

. OP-177: Uncovering the Mechanisms of Action of 212Pb-based PSMA-targeting Radioligand Therapies Session: Radiopharmaceutical Sciences / Translational Molecular Imaging – Prostate Cancer: New Tracers Sunday, October 5, 2025, 15:00 - 16:30, Room 212

OP-290 : 212Pb PSMA imaging by pair production PET confirms localisation of alpha emissions within tumour lesions Session: Physics – PET/CT & PET/MR Monday, October 6, 2025, 8:00 - 9:30, Room 211

OP-703: Radiation Safety with 212Pb-Based Therapeutics from Clinical Experience with 212Pb-ADVC001 (TheraPb): Dose to Staff and Members of the Public Session: Radiation Protection – Radiation Exposure & Protection Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 16:45 - 18:15, Room 211



ePosters

EP-1161: Deep Longitudinal Immunophenotyping of Immune Cells in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Treated with 212Pb-based PSMA-Targeted Alpha Therapy –

– EP-0153: Impact of Isotope, Molar Activity, and Ligand Mass on the Biodistribution Profile of 212Pb-based Radioligand Therapies





About AdvanCell

AdvanCell is a vertically integrated, clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative cancer therapies that harness the power of targeted alpha-emitting radionuclides. By combining its proprietary Pb-212 (lead-212) platform, advanced, scalable and optimized manufacturing capabilities with cutting-edge science and world-class clinical development capabilities, AdvanCell aims to deliver novel treatments that improve outcomes for cancer patients globally. For more information, visit www.advancell.com.au and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Andrew Adamovich, CEO

contact@advancell.com.au



For media inquiries, please contact:

MEDiSTRAVA

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Sylvie Berrebi

advancell@medistrava.com