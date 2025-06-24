Advanced Wound Care Market Size to Reach USD 18.48 Billion By 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global advanced wound care market size is estimated to be valued at USD 11.55 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 18.48 billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.81% from 2024 to 2034.

Advanced wound care uses recent treatment options like biopsies, NPWT, debridement, and skin grafts to heal acute, chronic, and complex wounds efficiently. These methods accelerate recovery, prevent issues, and enhance patient results through personalized care. Advanced wound care is personalized treatments and going the extra mile to get the wound healed appropriately. Advanced wound care revolves around accuracy and management that is a patient-centered approach.

Advanced Wound Care Market Highlights:

• North America led the global market in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

• The carbohydrate-based excipient segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

• The polyols segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Advanced Wound Care Market: Overview & Potential

Advanced wound care therapies play a significant role in treating various kinds of wounds. From acute injuries to persistent chronic wounds that have stayed for a long period, these can be handled by modern care technology. Along with advanced wound care, patients speed up recovery, avoid unwanted challenges such as infections, and improve their quality of life for patients. Advanced wound therapy care expands in managing chronic wounds, like pressure injuries, venous ulcers, and diabetic ulcers.

Recent wound care therapies are applied as interventions when standard wound care has been unsuccessful. A growing and large array of modern wound care therapies of different indications and composition has been developed, so it gaining huge popularity drives the market growth.

Latest Trends of Advanced Wound Care Market:

• In October 2024, Convatec, a leading medical products and technologies company, continues to advance clinical evidence for InnovaMatrix AC. InnovaMatrix AC is a pioneering technology in the treatment of wounds and is the first-ever porcine placental-derived extracellular matrix (ECM) medical device cleared by the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for wound management.

• In April 2024, Vomaris, a pioneer in bioelectric wound care technology, announced the launch of its FDA-cleared PowerHeal bioelectric bandage for over-the-counter (OTC) use, marking a significant advancement in consumer wound care. Unlike traditional wound care products, PowerHeal's one-of-a-kind bioelectric bandage represents a transformative leap, employing advanced technology to accelerate healing and reduce infection challenges with unparalleled efficiency.

• In November 2024, BioStem Technologies Inc., a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of placental-derived biologics, today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire commercial-stage products and development technologies from ProgenaCare Global LLC, a pioneering medical tools company leveraging modern-edge advances in biomaterials to offer effective, affordable advanced wound care services.

Integration of AI in Wound Care Technology: Market’s Largest Potential

Wound care has increased interest in finding advanced materials, like foams, hydrogels, and antimicrobial dressings, that encourage wound healing, lower the risk of infection, and provide comfort and trust to patients. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence and stimulus-response holds great promise for avoiding wound infection by carrying antimicrobial agents when there is an abnormality from normal conditions and various stimuli.

⬧︎ Artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor technologies are renovating wound care by enhancing dressing development processes, automatic wound monitoring abilities, and treatment personalisation options.

U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market Size and Growth 2025 to 2034

The U.S. advanced wound care market size is evaluated at USD 4.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 6.4 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.36% from 2025 to 2034.

Which Region Dominated the Advanced Wound Care Market?

North America dominated the global pharmaceutical excipients market in 2024 due to increasing incidence of chronic diseases 6 in 10 Americans have at least one chronic disease, and 4 in 10 have two or more chronic diseases this includes diabetes, stroke, heart disease, chronic kidney disease and many other, which leads the chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcer increases the demand of advance wound care solution.

The most significant feature of the United States' medical care system is its robust private insurance market. The presence of solid public health infrastructure at all levels helps the implementation of public health policies and programs, which contributes to the growth of the market.

⬧︎ For Instance, In May 2025, Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients for the health and nutrition sectors, announced a novel organization following the successful acquisition of IFF Pharma Solutions. The new organization is designed to improve agility and customer responsiveness, positioning Roquette for long-term, sustainable growth.

U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market Trends:

■︎ The U.S. invests twice as comparable as other countries on health care, driven by higher payments to hospitals and doctors, and also the U.S. uses supplementary healthcare services than peer countries, leading to higher expenses.

■︎ Increasing advanced revolution in medical care in the United States is marching steadily forward, increased by federal government regulations and economic incentives, by technological advancement, and by the requirements of increasing healthcare treatment efficacy, of reducing its cost and economic impact, which contributes to the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, an increasing ageing population is due to declining fertility rates and growing life expectancies. This aging population is more prone to chronic wounds, supports the growth of market. Also growing public and private research and development (R&D) funding are expected to support global leadership of Asia-Pacific's ultimately increasing investment in wound healing product and therapies, this all factors contributes the growth of the market.

⬧︎ For Instance, In March 2025, IFF Pharma Solutions will showcase its cutting-edge excipient technologies at CPHI Japan. The IFF Pharma Solutions team will highlight its innovations in oral disintegrating tablets (ODTs), controlled-release formulations, and novel complex formulations

Advanced Wound Care Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 12.11 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 18.48 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.81% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Application, End use, Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait Key companies profiled ConvaTec Group PLC; Smith & Nephew PLC; Mölnlycke Health Care AB; B. Braun Melsungen AG; 3M; URGO; Coloplast Corp.; Integra LifeSciences; Medline Industries, Inc. Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Advanced Wound Care Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Analysis:

The moist wound dressings segment dominated the advanced wound care market, as moist wound dressings provide many benefits that result in faster and advanced quality of healing. It simplifies autolytic debridement, lowers pain and scarring, stimulates collagen synthesis, enables and promotes keratinocyte migration on the wound surface, and supports the presence and function of nutrients in the wound microenvironment. Moist wound healing is a special practice that keeps a wound in an optimally moist environment to encourage rapid healing.

On the other hand, the film and hydrocolloid dressings segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, because they are a special type of wound dressing applied in the treatment of slightly exuding wounds, such as bed sores or minor burns. Hydrocolloid dressings typically contain a gel or foam on a carrier of self-adhesive polyurethane film. They offer a moisture-balanced environment permitting clean wounds to granulate and necrotic wounds to debride autolytically. This type of dressing offers an effective and simple process of creating a moist wound environment and promoting healing in narrow wounds.

By Application Analysis:

The chronic wounds segment dominated the advanced wound care market, as a chronic wound is considered it haven’t started to heal after 4 to 12 weeks despite treatment. These types of wounds generally arise as a result of poor blood circulation, a weak immune system, or diabetes. The recent advances in wound healing technology using these therapeutic categories and assessing their implications for healthcare practice. Chronic wounds treated by using advanced bandages target the dysregulated inflammatory phase, protect against infection, and replace skin tissue.

On the other hand, the surgical and traumatic wounds segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as advanced wound care techniques like negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) and skin grafting are applied to close wounds efficiently. NPWT uses a vacuum system to remove excess fluid and stimulate tissue growth. As the surgical and traumatic wounds are complex and involve a myriad of etiologies, the treatment includes simple dressing and cleaning the wound, or it may be more widespread, and it needs proper surgery to manage the wound by stitching it.

By End Use Analysis:

The hospital segment dominated the advanced wound care market, as advanced wound care supports improving the quality of life for someone who has a wound by lowering the quantity of pain that they experience in the hospital. Advanced wound care technology helps reduce inflammation and accelerate the healing process. This means that wounds can heal rapidly and with less pain for patients who are hospitalized.

Home healthcare is the fastest-growing end-use segment, as it's carving a significant niche in the realm of wound care management by providing an inclusive, holistic approach that centres around the patient, offering tailored treatments for a variety of wound types. Ranging from chronic diabetic ulcers to surgical wounds, the treatment approaches employed in a home care setting are proving to improve recovery results while addressing the unique risks and requirements of every patient.

Some of the prominent players in the advanced wound care market include:

• ConvaTec Group PLC

• Smith & Nephew PLC

• Mölnlycke Health Care AB

• Braun Melsungen AG

• 3M

• URGO

• Coloplast Corp.

• Integra LifeSciences

• Medline Industries, Inc.

What is Going Around the Globe?

⬧︎ In October 2024, BioStem Technologies Inc., a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of placental-derived biologics for advanced wound care, announced it would initiate a nationwide launch of Vendaje AC with Venture Medical, LLC, the Company’s exclusive sales and marketing partner.

⬧︎ In September 2024, Solventum announced the launch of the V.A.C. Peel and Place Dressing, an integrated dressing and drape that can be applied in less than two minutes and worn by patients for up to seven days. Traditional dressings for negative pressure wound therapy typically take more than twice as long to apply, need a multi-step process of measuring and cutting separate foam and adhesive components, and may need to be changed at least three times a week.

⬧︎ In November 2024, Kane Biotech Inc. announced that it had entered into a binding term sheet setting out the key terms and conditions relating to the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of FB Dermatology S.R.L., incorporated under the laws of Italy.

⬧︎ In March 2025, Mölnlycke Health Care, a global MedTech company, specialising in wound care and wound management, announced the completion of the acquisition of P.G.F. Industry Solutions GmbH, the Austrian manufacturer of Granudacyn wound cleansing and moistening solutions.

⬧︎ In March 2025, Convatec, a leading medical products and technologies company focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, is excited to announced its partnership with the Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nurses Society, the largest and most recognised professional nursing community dedicated to advancing the practice and delivery of expert healthcare to individuals with wound, ostomy, and continence care needs.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the advanced wound care market

By Product

• Moist

𝟶 Foam Dressings

𝟶 Hydrocolloid Dressings

𝟶 Film Dressings

𝟶 Alginate Dressings

𝟶 Hydrogel Dressings

𝟶 Collagen Dressings

𝟶 Other Advanced Dressings

• Antimicrobial

𝟶 Silver

𝟶 Non-silver

𝟶 Active

• Biomaterials

𝟶 Skin-substitute

𝟶 Growth Factors

𝟶 Growth Factors

By Application

• Cloning & Protein Expression

• Chronic Wounds

𝟶 Diabetic Foot Ulcers

𝟶 Pressure Ulcers

𝟶 Venous Leg Ulcers

𝟶 Other Chronic Wounds

• Acute Wounds

𝟶 Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

𝟶 Burns

By End Use

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Home Healthcare

• Others

By Regional

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

