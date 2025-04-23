Adcentrx Therapeutics to Present First Clinical Data for ADRX-0706 Nectin-4 ADC at ASCO 2025

Interim results from Phase 1a dose escalation to be presented

Data provide clinical proof of concept for Adcentrx's novel technology platform; highlight unique opportunity for ADRX-0706 to address significant unmet needs for patients with limited therapeutic options

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adcentrx Therapeutics ("Adcentrx"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) therapies for cancer treatment and other life-threatening diseases, will present the first clinical data for ADRX-0706 at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting (May 30 - June 3, 2025) in Chicago, IL.

First clinical data from ADRX-0706 Phase 1a supports its differentiated safety, PK, and efficacy profile

Adcentrx will deliver a poster presentation on ADRX-0706, a clinical-stage Nectin-4 ADC. The presentation will include interim clinical data from the Phase 1a portion of the ongoing trial (NCT06036121), demonstrating the best-in-class potential for ADRX-0706. The findings indicate a differentiated safety and pharmacokinetic profile, including a significantly lower incidence of critically meaningful adverse events such as peripheral neuropathy. Additionally, preliminary efficacy signals across different dose levels and tumor types provide strong clinical validation of Adcentrx's ADC platform, including the i-Conjugation® technology and novel auristatin payload AP052.

The first-in-human Phase 1a/b study is an open-label, two-part trial being conducted at sites in the U.S. and China. The completed Phase 1a portion consisted of a dose escalation of ADRX-0706 to evaluate initial safety and tolerability in patients with select advanced solid tumors, and to identify the recommended dose to be used in Phase 1b. This ongoing second portion of the study aims to further evaluate ADRX-0706's safety and tolerability, preliminary efficacy, and optimal dose in urothelial, triple-negative breast and cervical cancers.

Details of the poster presentation at the ASCO Meeting are as follows:

Title: Preliminary results from a first-in-human phase 1 dose escalation trial of ADRX-0706, a next generation Nectin-4 ADC, in subjects with advanced solid tumors



Abstract Number: 3018



Session Date & Time: Monday, June 2, 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST



Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

The full abstract will be published by ASCO in conjunction with the Meeting.

About i-Conjugation® Technology



Adcentrx's proprietary i-Conjugation® technology platform is a core component in the design of the company's ADCs. The platform utilizes protease-cleavable linkers and stable conjugation chemistry to enhance payload delivery. This advanced technology ensures a highly stable ADC with the desired linker-payload.

About ADRX-0706



ADRX-0706 is a fully proprietary ADC product candidate discovered by Adcentrx. The antibody component is a novel fully human IgG1 targeting Nectin-4, a cell surface adhesion protein with high expression in multiple solid tumors and limited expression in normal tissues. Nectin-4 is associated with poor disease prognosis and is a validated target for ADCs.

The ADRX-0706 antibody is linked to a proprietary tubulin inhibitor payload, AP052, through Adcentrx's innovative i-Conjugation® technology using a cleavable linker and stable conjugation chemistry. This novel platform technology enables a highly stable ADC with a drug-antibody ratio of eight (DAR 8) with a substantially expanded therapeutic window as demonstrated in preclinical studies.

ADRX-0706 has a favorable pharmacokinetic and safety profile in preclinical models and has demonstrated significant efficacy across a variety of tumor indications in vitro and in vivo. ADRX-0706 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial.

For more information about the ADRX-0706 Phase 1a/b clinical trial, please refer to the Study ID NCT06036121 on ClinicalTrials.gov.

About Adcentrx Therapeutics



Adcentrx is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating breakthroughs in protein conjugate therapeutic development for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Adcentrx has pioneered the development of an ADC technology platform addressing key components of protein conjugate design to solve challenges typically seen in ADCs. Adcentrx is developing a robust pipeline including two clinical-stage ADCs and multiple preclinical ADCs, all with first-in-class and best-in-class potential.

For more information about Adcentrx and its innovative ADC technologies, please visit https://adcentrx.com.

