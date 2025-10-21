ADARx Pharmaceuticals Announces Clinical Data Presentation at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADARx), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing next-generation RNA therapeutics, announced today that it will present initial Phase 1 clinical data for ADX-038, an investigational small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutic candidate being evaluated for the treatment of complement factor mediated diseases. The poster presentation will be given at the ASN’s Kidney Week meeting being held November 6-9, 2025, in Houston, Texas.

Title: Interim Phase 1 Study Results of ADX-038: A Novel siRNA Against Complement Factor B, and Next Steps in IgAN and C3 Glomerulopathy (C3G)

Poster Number: FR-PO0832

Date/Time: Friday, November 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CST

About ADX-038

ADX-038 is an investigational siRNA therapy designed to selectively cleave complement factor B (CFB), a validated target in the complement pathway. The complement system is a key component of the immune system that enhances, or complements, the activity of both adaptive and innate immune responses. Dysregulation of this system has been implicated in a broad range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. As such, ADX-038 offers the potential to serve as a pipeline-in-a-product, addressing multiple indications through a single therapeutic approach. Multiple Phase 2 clinical trials have been initiated to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ADX-038 in patients with complement-mediated diseases including renal diseases (immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G)), geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

