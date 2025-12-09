SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Deals

After Metsera Battle, Pfizer Heads to China for Another Obesity Deal Worth up to $1.9B

December 9, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Shanghai.China-Feb.25th 2022: Pfizer company sign on office building. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation

iStock, Robert Way

Pfizer apparently had more in the tank after the high-profile battle to acquire Metsera earlier this fall. The company has licensed a new GLP-1 from YaoPharma.

After weathering a bidding war to acquire Metsera and refill its obesity pipeline, Pfizer has added another molecule to the cabinet, entering into a $1.9 billion licensing deal with the Chinese firm YaoPharma for an investigational GLP-1 receptor agonist.

The deal has Pfizer paying YaoPharma $150 million upfront for YPO5002, with development, regulatory and commercial milestones bringing the total potential payment to $1.9 billion. YaoPharma, a subsidiary of Fosun Pharma, will complete an ongoing Phase I trial for the drug, according to Tuesday’s announcement, after which Pfizer take the reins for further development, manufacturing and commercialization.

“The $150M upfront payment reflects prudent capital conservation,” wrote analysts at BMO Capital Markets Tuesday morning, especially after the bidding war Pfizer went through to acquire next-gen obesity drug manufacturer Metsera. “Limited information is available on YP05002, but we view obesity diversification as promising in the short term,” the analysts added.

Shanghai.China-Feb.25th 2022: Pfizer company sign on office building. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation
Mergers & acquisitions
Pfizer Closes Metsera Deal, Officially Ending Bidding War Drama
Speaking at a conference this morning, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla suggested that Metsera’s therapies could begin hitting the market in 2028.
November 13, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong

Nevertheless, BMO analysts noted that given Pfizer’s struggles with a series of GLP-1 molecules developed in-house—notably lotiglipron and danuglipron— YPO5002 might structurally resemble Eli Lilly’s orforglipron, which the pharma licensed from Chugai in 2018 and now has at the brink of regulatory submission. Lilly has said it will file for FDA approval by the end of this year.

YaoPharma’s Phase I trial for YPO5002 is enrolling 76 patients in Australia, testing three ascending doses, with completion expected in April 2026.

Pfizer plans to test YPO5002 in combination with its only other remaining in-house obesity asset, PF-07976016, which is currently in Phase II trials that are expected to finish sometime this month.

The YaoPharma deal caps off an eventful year in the obesity market for Pfizer. In April, the company dropped lead obesity molecule danuglipron due to liver toxicity concerns, reducing its pipeline to just PF-07976016. Five months later, to refill its pipeline, Pfizer tried to purchase the startup obesity biotech Metsera for $4.9 billion.

North view of the White House, with waving flag and cloudy sky, on a reflective surface that could be glass or water. 3D Illustration
Mergers & acquisitions
Novo CEO Fires Back at Pfizer From White House: ‘Put Your Hand in Your Pocket’
During a press conference to announce a drug price deal for GLP-1s, President Donald Trump asked for more details about the ongoing bidding war between Novo Nordisk and Pfizer over obesity biotech Metsera.
November 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong

But rival pharma giant Novo Nordisk stepped in and attempted to swipe Metsera out from under Pfizer, initiating a bidding war and legal tussle, with multiple escalating offers, FTC scrutiny and public recriminations. Pfizer finally prevailed with a price tag of $10 billion.

Acquiring Metsera brought Pfizer two prize assets: the long acting GLP-1 receptor agonist MET-097i and amylin analog MET-233i. Metsera is also developing two oral GLP-1 therapies that are set to enter the clinic soon.

Obesity GLP-1 Weight loss
Pfizer
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky is the news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at dan.samorodnitsky@biospace.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Art collage, coins, and arrow up on the red and paper background. Concept of business and financial growth.
Obesity
Structure Stock Soars as Oral GLP-1 Generates ‘Highly Competitive’ Weight Loss
December 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Stand out from the crowd and different creative idea concepts , Longest light ladder glowing and aiming high to goal target among other short ladders on green background with shadows . 3D rendering.
Infectious disease
Assembly’s Antivirals Show ‘Striking’ Drop in Lesions, Viral Shedding in Early Genital Herpes Study
December 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Top view of a white boat with a train sailing to the blue sea
Weight loss
Wave Soars on Early Results for Obesity Treatment That Could ‘Disrupt’ the Landscape
December 8, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Orlando, Florida
Cancer
ASH25: CAR-T Leaders Gilead, J&J Show in Multiple Myeloma; Fulcrum Rises on Sickle Cell Data
December 8, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac