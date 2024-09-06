Aclarion Added to PRISM Emerging Medical Devices Index

Company’s industry-first technology addresses chronic low back pain

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView, a leading provider of market insights and company news, is excited to announce that Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) has been added to the PRISM Emerging Medical Devices Index, which highlights companies at the forefront of innovation and market disruption in the medtech sector. Aclarion’s innovative AI-driven diagnostic solutions for chronic low back pain position the company as a standout in the evolving medical devices sector.

The U.S. medical devices market is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of nearly $315 billion by 2032. This expansion is driven by increasing R&D investments and a robust pipeline of innovations, including Aclarion’s NOCISCAN technology, which offers the first noninvasive, AI-supported diagnostic tool for identifying painful discs in patients suffering from chronic low back pain.





Lower back pain is one of the largest healthcare expenditures in the United States, with the market for lumbar spine diagnostics and treatment estimated at $40 billion annually and overall costs reaching up to $134.5 billion. Aclarion’s NOCISCAN technology addresses this growing need by offering a noninvasive diagnostic alternative.

Aclarion Standouts:

: Aclarion’s Strong Market Validation : Aclarion is addressing one of the world’s largest and most costly health challenges—degenerative spine diseases and lower back pain, affecting 266 million patients globally. The company’s proven technology, along with newly established regulatory pathways and payer coverage, is paving the way for broader global adoption and driving strong market validation.

Strong Market Validation: Aclarion is addressing one of the world's largest and most costly health challenges—degenerative spine diseases and lower back pain, affecting 266 million patients globally. The company's proven technology, along with newly established regulatory pathways and payer coverage, is paving the way for broader global adoption and driving strong market validation.

Partnerships and Agreements: Aclarion secured its first commercial agreement with Michigan's Sheridan Community Hospital.

Clinical Evidence: Aclarion's technology is supported by strong clinical data, demonstrating an 85% improvement in patients treated based on NOCISCAN diagnostics. Several clinical trials are currently underway, including the CLARITY trial, which is set to enroll up to 300 patients. Patient enrollment is expected to begin in Q4 2024, with interim data available by Q1 2026 and full data by Q2 2026. The company is actively conducting additional trials to further validate the efficacy of its technology.

For more information on Aclarion and the PRISM Emerging Medical Devices Index, visit prismmarketview.com.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages magnetic resonance spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with NOCISCAN, the first, evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, NOCISCAN receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, NOCISCAN provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

