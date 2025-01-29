Acellera and Psivant Collaborate to Develop Transformative Computational Drug Discovery Approaches Using AI and Quantum Simulations

FREMONT, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acellera Therapeutics and Psivant Therapeutics announce a strategic research collaboration to develop transformative computation approaches that will accelerate the discovery and optimization of novel small molecule drug candidates. The collaboration will leverage Acellera’s advanced AceForce technology, which uses neural network potentials to deliver exceptional precision in protein-ligand potency prediction at unmatched speed, with Psivant’s QUAISAR platform, which uses quantum mechanics (QM), molecular dynamics (MD), and artificial intelligence (AI) to simulate biologically relevant protein motion and predict drug properties.





By combining cutting-edge AI, machine learning, and quantum chemistry simulations with physics-based methods and rigorous lab-based testing, the companies seek to overcome long-standing challenges in small molecule screening and drug design.

“This partnership demonstrates how we are pushing the boundaries of early-stage drug discovery by integrating quantum chemistry, machine learning and agentic AI,” said Gianni De Fabritiis, CEO of Acellera Therapeutics. “We are excited to collaborate with Psivant and harness the power of QuantumBind® and PlayMolecule® to pioneer new computational approaches to designing therapeutics.”

“By bringing together state of the art computational methods with our drug discovery expertise and in-house lab, we aim to deliver effective therapeutics for some of the most challenging disease targets,” said Woody Sherman, Chief Innovation Officer at Psivant Therapeutics. “We look forward to combining Acellera’s cutting-edge AI and Quantum technologies with our validated QUAISAR platform -- bringing innovative medicines to patients faster.”

The collaboration, cofinanced by the European Regional Development Fund (FEDER), integrates predictive AI-driven insights with robust experimental workflows. It will expand both Acellera’s and Psivant’s leadership in the computationally assisted discovery of novel small-molecule therapeutics.

About Acellera Therapeutics

Acellera Therapeutics is transforming drug discovery by combining AI-driven innovation with computational scalability to accelerate the development of tomorrow’s medicines. Guided by a commitment to engineering therapies through cutting-edge technology, Acellera is pioneering new methods to address unmet medical needs.

About Psivant Therapeutics

Psivant Therapeutics integrates advanced computational algorithms with deep research expertise in the lab to shorten the path from discovery to clinical development. Psivant explores vast chemical spaces of virtual molecules and leverages state of the art computational methods to prioritize the most promising candidates for wet lab synthesis and testing. The company is dedicated to creating breakthrough therapeutics for complex and challenging disease targets. Learn more about our approach at psivant.com.

