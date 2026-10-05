4DMT to Host Investor Day on October 21, 2026

Company to share insights on the advancing clinical profile and commercial vision for 4D-150

Renowned retinal experts Dr. Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS; Dr. Carl C. Awh, MD, FASRS; Dr. David Eichenbaum, MD, FASRS; and Dr. Sara J. Haug, MD, PhD, will join 4DMT leadership to offer perspective on transforming the treatment paradigm in VEGF-driven retinal diseases

Live event will take place in New York City on October 21, 2026 at 10:30am ET



EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients, today announced that the Company will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, in New York City. The live event will begin at 10:30am ET and include a Company presentation, KOL panel discussions and a live Q&A session.

Registration for the webcast is available at https://4dmt-investor-day-2026-virtual.open-exchange.net/registration.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available for up to one year on the “Investors” section of the 4DMT website at https://ir.4dmoleculartherapeutics.com/events .

About 4DMT

4DMT is a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients. The Company’s lead product candidate, 4D-150, is designed to be a backbone therapy forming the foundation of treatment of blinding retinal vascular diseases by providing multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF biologics (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) with a single intravitreal injection, which substantially reduces the treatment burden associated with current bolus injections. The Company’s lead indication for 4D-150 is wet age-related macular degeneration and the second indication is diabetic macular edema, which are both in Phase 3 development. The Company’s second product candidate is 4D-710, which is the first known genetic medicine to demonstrate successful delivery and expression of the CFTR transgene in the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis after aerosol delivery. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, Backbone 4 Retina™ and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of our product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of our product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

Learn more at www.4DMT.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Media:

Jenn Gordon

dna Communications

Media@4DMT.com

Investors:

Julian Pei

Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance

Investor.Relations@4DMT.com