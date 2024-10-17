23andMe Announces Completion of 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) (the “Company” or “23andMe”), announced today the completion of the previously announced 1-for-20 reverse stock split of the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock and confirmed that such reverse stock split became effective as of 12:01 a.m. EST on October 16, 2024 (the “Effective Time”).



The Company effected the reverse stock split by filing an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware. The Company’s Class A common stock began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis when the market opened today, October 16, 2024, under a new CUSIP number, 90138Q306.

As a result of the reverse stock split, each 20 shares of the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time were automatically combined into one share of Class A common stock and Class B common stock, respectively. No fractional shares were issued to stockholders. Stockholders who otherwise would have been entitled to receive fractional shares because they held a number of shares not evenly divisible by the reverse stock split ratio were automatically entitled to receive an additional fraction of a share of Class A common stock or Class B common stock to round up to the next whole share.

The same 1-for-20 reverse stock split ratio was used to effect the reverse stock split of both Class A and Class B common stock, and accordingly, all stockholders were affected proportionately. The reverse stock split reduced the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock from approximately 350,292,546 shares of Class A common stock and 166,443,192 shares of Class B common stock to approximately 17,514,628 and 8,322,160 shares, respectively.

The number of shares of Class A common stock subject to the Company’s outstanding restricted stock unit and stock option awards, as well as the relevant exercise price per share with respect to such outstanding stock option awards, were proportionately adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split. The number of shares authorized and available for issuance under the Company’s incentive equity plan and employee stock purchase plan was also reduced to 10,034,656 shares of Class A common stock and 580,456 shares of Class A common stock, respectively, using the same 1-for-20 split ratio.

About 23andMe

23andMe is a genetics-led consumer healthcare and therapeutics company empowering a healthier future. For more information, please visit www.23andme.com.

