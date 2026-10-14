2026 Patient Innovators Awards Winners Announced at Courier Health’s Annual Summit

Honorees celebrated as biopharma gathered in New York City to chart the future of the patient experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Courier Health, the leading technology company for managing patient experiences, today announced the winners of the second annual Patient Innovators Awards, which recognize the biopharma teams and leaders going above and beyond to improve patient access, innovation, and overall outcomes.

Winners were announced live on October 6th at the third annual Patient Innovators Summit in New York City. The invite-only event brought together Patient Services, Access & Reimbursement, and Commercial IT & Analytics leaders from more than 75 biopharma companies. Together, attendees represented more than 100 disease states and roughly 35 million patients with previously unmet needs.

Four teams and one individual were recognized for driving innovation and measurably improving the patient experience:

Rare Disease Champions of the Year: KalVista, a Company of Chiesi Group

KalVista, a Company of Chiesi Group Patient Services Team of the Year: Priovant Therapeutics

Priovant Therapeutics Field Access Team of the Year: UCB, Inc.

UCB, Inc. Patient Champion of the Year: Rob Chuba, Alkermes

Rob Chuba, Alkermes Patient Innovators of the Year: Bristol Myers Squibb's CAR T-cell therapy Patient Access Support Services (PASS) team

"Being named Patient Services Team of the Year is a testament to the team and program we're building," said Lee Liberator, Vice President of Patient Services and Reimbursement at Priovant Therapeutics. "We've built a unique program centered around what patients actually need from us, and we're proud to be recognized for our commitment to innovating and championing a better patient experience."

In his opening keynote, Danny Sigurdson, Founder and CEO of Courier Health, described the moment as a fork in the road. As manufacturers take greater internal control of their programs, data ownership, outcomes-based measurement, and AI-enabled workflow innovation have become critical. Organizations that invest in the right foundation will gain greater operational leverage to focus on their core competency – supporting patients and providers – while those that don't will fall further behind.

"This year's Patient Innovators Awards winners are proof that a better path, and a brighter future, is already being built," said Danny Sigurdson. "These teams and our individual Patient Champion of the Year aren't afraid to challenge the status quo and rethink how their programs run. They never lose sight of the patient, and it's an honor to recognize their contributions."

This year's Patient Innovators Summit featured 11 industry speakers from companies including Alkermes, Beren Therapeutics, Corcept Therapeutics, Compass Pathways, Dyne Therapeutics, Genentech, and Tarus Pharmaceuticals. The audience also heard a powerful firsthand story from Mark Dant, rare disease advocate and Volunteer Executive Director for the Ryan Foundation.

Learn more about this year's Patient Innovators Awards winners here.

About Courier Health



Courier Health is a New York City-based technology company on a mission to improve the patient experience for hundreds of millions of people living with a chronic condition or rare disease. The company develops and delivers the fastest-growing patient experience solution for the life sciences industry. Companies that choose Courier Health are achieving double-digit improvements to patient starts, time-to-start and ongoing adherence to life-altering therapies. As host of the invite-only Patient Innovators Summit and publisher of The State of Patient-Centricity in Biopharma report, Courier Health is backed by leading investors, including Oak HC/FT, Norwest and Work-Bench. Follow Courier Health on LinkedIn and learn more at www.courierhealth.com.

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SOURCE Courier Health