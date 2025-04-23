1Cell.Ai, Formerly OneCell Diagnostics, Launches OncoIncytes Integrating Multi-Modal Data for Precision Oncology

AI-powered precision oncology leader to enhance early-stage clinical studies with the introduction of next-generation technology

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCell Diagnostics today announced its launch of OncoIncytes, a comprehensive multi-modal cancer diagnostic panel that integrates multiple types of data including Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) at single cell resolution, RNA transcriptomics and Proteomics (150 proteins at the single cell level). Marking its evolution from a genomics-based diagnostic company to an AI-powered leader in precision oncology, the firm is also rebranding as 1Cell.Ai, focused on combining its deep science expertise with advanced data science capabilities.

"By integrating true single cell level multi-omics data with ctDNA, OncoIncytes provides unparalleled information to oncologists that enhances critical clinical decisions," said Mohan Uttarwar, CEO and co-founder of 1Cell.Ai. "This approach offers unprecedented sensitivity and specificity to optimize clinical trial successes, particularly in early-stage research. For antibody-drug conjugate studies, this represents a unique way to select the most appropriate patients, and address one of the most significant challenges in translational research."

OncoIncytes' technology employs a 1080 gene panel and leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning models to deliver deeper insights into clinical decision-making. Its primary innovation enables pharmaceutical and biotech companies to advance antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) development during early-stage clinical studies by detecting protein expression on cell surfaces that other liquid biopsy tests cannot identify. The technology is transforming cancer research, drug development, patient selection, and therapy response monitoring with unprecedented granularity. Healthcare providers can now request sample collection kits to be shipped to the 1Cell.Ai lab from hospitals and clinical trial sites. Once samples are collected, the team processes the data and uploads results through their iDiscover application with maximum accuracy and expediency. Our laboratory at Foster City has recently been CLIA-certified.

The 1080 gene panel was validated against an orthogonal NGS panel, Illumina's TSO 500 and the FDA cleared PGDx panel at Dr. Ravindra Kohle's laboratory at Augusta University's Medical College of Georgia and was shown to have a 100% concordance between the results comparing the methodologies.

"Our commitment to democratizing precision oncology through more accessible, actionable, and affordable diagnostic cancer testing remains stronger than ever," added Uttarwar. "The rebranding to 1Cell.Ai reflects our expanded mission to revolutionize cancer care through artificial intelligence, moving beyond diagnostics to more comprehensive AI-powered precision oncology solutions."

The launch of this powerful new technology and the repositioning follows 1Cell.Ai's recent oversubscribed $16M Series A funding round, as well as the introduction of its clinical advisory board of global cancer experts, chaired by Nobel Laureate Dr. James Rothman.

1Cell.Ai is a precision oncology company pioneering the next generation of cancer diagnostics through patented single cell multi-omics and cell biopsy technology. By combining groundbreaking science with AI-enabled biomarker discovery, 1Cell.Ai creates a new standard in precision oncology at the single cell level. For more information, visit www.1Cell.Ai.

