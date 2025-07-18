10x Genomics and A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore Launch TISHUMAP Study to Advance AI-Driven Drug Target Discovery

Ambitious study will profile thousands of tumor samples to uncover novel biomarkers and therapeutic targets for cancer and inflammatory diseases

PLEASANTON, Calif. and SINGAPORE, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, and the A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore (A*STAR GIS), today announced a research collaboration for the Target Inference from Spatialomics & Histology Using Multimodal AI & Phenotypes (TISHUMAP) project. This initiative will leverage 10x Genomics' Xenium platform and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze thousands of tissue samples with the goal of accelerating drug target discovery and enabling precision medicine for cancer and inflammatory diseases.

As part of the TISHUMAP study, A*STAR GIS and 10x Genomics will analyze up to 2,500 formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) clinical tissue samples, including those from gastric, liver and colorectal cancers. Unlike traditional methods that require tissues to be broken down, 10x Genomics' Xenium platform uniquely enables researchers to visualize gene activity directly within individual cells in intact tissues. This approach generates a comprehensive and precise molecular-level map, clearly illustrating how cells are positioned, interact and function within their natural biological context. When combined with advanced AI, this powerful capability allows researchers to detect critical patterns across large datasets swiftly, significantly advancing the identification of novel biomarkers and drug targets. The goal is to pave the way for the development of new diagnostics and, in the future, personalized treatment plans for patients.

"We are excited to partner with 10x Genomics on TISHUMAP, a transformative initiative in large-scale spatial omics for drug target discovery," said Dr. Shyam Prabhakar, Associate Director, Spatial and Single Cell Systems at A*STAR GIS. "TISHUMAP builds on A*STAR GIS' leading role in translational genomics in Asia and 10x Genomics' commitment to advancing human health through spatial and single cell innovations. Together, we are building the foundation for new diagnostics and more effective therapies for various cancers and precancerous conditions."

This collaboration spans both data generation and analysis stages, including tailored gene panels designed for specific research questions and intelligent software pipelines for efficient management of large datasets. A*STAR GIS and 10x Genomics will work together to streamline lab workflows and build advanced tools that simplify how scientists prepare samples, capture images, and analyze spatial biology data. They'll also co-develop custom gene panels and smart software pipelines designed to handle the massive datasets generated by this cutting-edge research.

"With Xenium, we are uncovering how biology works at subcellular resolution, revealing the underlying mechanisms of health and disease. By delivering accessible and transformative spatial biology, Xenium empowers scientists everywhere to ask bigger questions and unlock discoveries that were previously out of reach," said Serge Saxonov, CEO of 10x Genomics. "Spatial biology and advanced AI is the future of precision medicine. We are proud to partner with A*STAR GIS to accelerate the development of new diagnostics and therapies."

About 10x Genomics



10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

About A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore (A*STAR GIS)

The A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore (A*STAR GIS) is an institute of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR). It has a global vision that seeks to use genomic sciences to achieve extraordinary improvements in human health and public prosperity. Established in 2000 as a centre for genomic discovery, A*STAR GIS pursues the integration of technology, genetics, and biology towards academic, economic and societal impact, with a mission to "read, reveal and (ω)rite DNA for a better Singapore and world".

Key research areas at A*STAR GIS include Precision Medicine & Population Genomics, Genome Informatics, Spatial & Single Cell Systems, Epigenetic & Epitranscriptomic Regulation, Genome Architecture & Design, and Sequencing Platforms. The genomics infrastructure at A*STAR GIS is also utilised to train new scientific talent, to function as a bridge for academic and industrial research, and to explore scientific questions of high impact.

For more information about A*STAR GIS, please visit www.a-star.edu.sg/gis

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics' products and collaborations. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in 10x Genomics' expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (https://www.10xgenomics.com/), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

