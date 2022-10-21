SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Premier, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend - October 21, 2022

October 21, 2022 | 
1 min read

Premier, Inc., a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A common stock issued and outstanding.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A common stock issued and outstanding. The cash dividend will be payable on December 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2022.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com, as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005269/en/

Contacts

Investor contact:
Angie McCabe
Vice President, Investor Relations
704.816.3888
angie_mccabe@premierinc.com

Media contact:
Amanda Forster
Vice President, Public Relations
202.879.8004
amanda_forster@premierinc.com

Source: Premier, Inc.

Earnings North Carolina
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoffs
Biopharma Layoff Tracker 2024: Precigen, Sumitomo, BMS and More Cut Staff
August 7, 2024
 · 
131 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Donkey and elephant with money
Policy
As Election Nears, Pharma Hedges Campaign Contribution Bets
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes