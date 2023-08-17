Patent Awarded for Primary Template-Directed Amplification, Further Strengthening BioSkryb Genomics’ Core Technologies

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BioSkryb Genomics, a company transforming single-cell analysis by enabling the most complete multiomic view of the cellular ecosystem, from discovery to diagnostics, today announced the issuance of a composition of matter patent, US Patent 11,643,682 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office related to its novel Primary Template-Directed Amplification (PTA) method and applications for research, diagnostics, and treatment. The patent is exclusively licensed to BioSkryb by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

As science continues to evolve, somatic mosaicism (variants accumulated in DNA after fertilization) has become more broadly accepted as a key influencer of biology and disease, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological disorders. The challenge in understanding this clonal differentiation and how it influences biological change has been underpinned by the lack of technologies that can provide a precise and holistic view of genomes of individual cells without artifacts or bias.

Primary template-directed amplification was invented to address these challenges by providing a highly accurate, scalable, and efficient nucleic acid amplification and sequencing method for research, diagnostics, and treatment. PTA is the flagship technology that drives BioSkryb’s industry-leading products, including ResolveDNA® and ResolveOME™, a first of its kind multiomic solution that provides whole genome and whole transcriptome analysis from the same single cell in a single workflow.

Since the founding of BioSkryb when the PTA technology was licensed, the company has dramatically improved the chemistry in terms of performance, throughput, and modality with these products, including the ability to utilize the chemistry for whole genome, whole exome, and panels across varying cell types and nuclei. In addition to optimizing the DNA-based chemistry, BioSkryb has further developed the technology by layering on the ability to analyze the corresponding transcriptome and proteome within individual cells allowing researchers and clinicians a complete and integrated view of the microenvironment of a cellular ecosystem, empowering breakthrough discoveries and ultimately improved understanding and treatment of complex diseases.

“This patent serves as not only as a cornerstone of BioSkryb’s IP portfolio, but as the foundation of our best-in-class single-cell analysis products,” said Suresh Pisharody, CEO, BioSkryb Genomics. “PTA is the unique engine that drives our ability to deliver comprehensive integrated multiomics and paves the way for next generation single-cell analysis and research that could lead to better outcomes for patients.”

“The performance of PTA, even in its infancy, was so remarkable that the BioSkryb founding team believed it could serve as the foundation for a company that could transform genomics,” said Jay West, CTO and Co-Founder of BioSkryb Genomics. “Since the filing of this original patent application, we have generated approximately 60 other patents and patent applications in several key geographical markets that have allowed us to build upon the original power of this transformational technology.”

As of August 2023, BioSkryb Genomics, Inc., owns or exclusively licenses one issued U.S. patent and three issued international patents (Europe, Australia, and Hong Kong). There are 58 pending patent applications, including 12 in the United States, 39 international applications, and 7 applications filed under the Patent Cooperation Treaty.

About BioSkryb Genomics

BioSkryb Genomics is a rapidly growing organization that is transforming single cell molecular discovery and analysis. Through its single cell whole genome and whole transcriptome amplification tools, scientists and clinicians can gain an unprecedented view of the genome, transcriptome, and proteome within a single cell to better understand the drivers, mechanisms, and management of complex disease. The company is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. For more information, visit bioskryb.com.

