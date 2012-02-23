PAREXEL International Chairman and CEO to Deliver Keynote at MassBio CRO/CMO Symposium

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2012 /PRNewswire/ -- PAREXEL International (NASDAQ: PRXL), a leading global biopharmaceutical services provider, today announced that Josef H. von Rickenbach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PAREXEL, will deliver a keynote address at the inaugural Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio) CRO/CMO Symposium, to be held March 6, 2012 at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts. The symposium, organized by the MassBio Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Committee, will bring together experts from biopharmaceutical companies and service providers, as well as regulatory authorities, venture capitalist firms, government, and academia to address ways to accelerate drug development. The program features case studies of biopharmaceutical companies using external resources provided by CROs and CMOs.

Mr. von Rickenbach will address the opportunities the biotech industry has to drive greater efficiencies in their development efforts through a spectrum of proven operating practices and relationship models. He will draw on PAREXEL’s 30-year history working in a deeply collaborative way with biotech companies to help them achieve short- and long-term development and commercialization milestones, and realize significant value.

“While the biotech industry must find ways to navigate a challenging regulatory and commercial environment, it is well positioned, especially with the return of funding sources, to seize many opportunities for growth. Small and mid-sized biopharma companies own more than 60 percent of the industry’s intellectual property, and are developing novel compounds across key therapeutic areas,” said Mr. von Rickenbach. “I look forward to contributing to this important MassBio event and working with members of the CRO/CMO Committee to bring our expertise and experience together to ensure the innovative research of the vibrant biotech community more quickly reaches patients in need.”

Other major presentations during the symposium will be given by Karen N. Archdeacon, Compliance Officer, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) New England District, and Timothy Murray, Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts, who will discuss job creation in the current economic climate. For more information about the symposium visit: http://www.massbio.org/.

Offering flexible, strategic solutions, PAREXEL provides biotech companies with integrated product development consulting, including lifecycle management planning and execution, to help them make the right decisions about their potential development, regulatory, clinical and commercialization pathways.

Leveraging its worldwide resources and technology infrastructure, PAREXEL has conducted clinical development programs on a global scale for clients across a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company’s vast investigator network, experience with various patient groups, and capacity to support innovative approaches to drug development can accelerate emerging and mid-size companies’ efforts to deliver new medical treatments to the patients who need them. PAREXEL is well positioned to combine leading eClinical solutions with proven clinical processes to deliver meaningful operational improvements. For more information about the range of capabilities PAREXEL brings together to assist companies of all sizes, visit: http://www.PAREXEL.com/business-challenges/flexible-outsourcing-models/.

About PAREXEL International

PAREXEL International Corporation is a leading global biopharmaceutical services organization, providing a broad range of knowledge-based contract research, consulting, and medical communications services to the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. Committed to providing solutions that expedite time-to-market and peak-market penetration, PAREXEL has developed significant expertise across the development and commercialization continuum, from drug development and regulatory consulting to clinical pharmacology, clinical trials management, medical education and reimbursement. Perceptive Informatics, Inc., a subsidiary of PAREXEL, provides advanced technology solutions, including medical imaging, to facilitate the clinical development process. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, PAREXEL operates in 71 locations throughout 52 countries around the world, and has approximately 11,300 employees. For more information about PAREXEL International visit www.PAREXEL.com.

This release contains “forward-looking” statements regarding future results and events, including, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial results, future growth and customer demand. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “appears,” “estimates,” “projects,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “targets,” and similar expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual future results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Important factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, risks associated with: actual operating performance; actual expense savings and other operating improvements resulting from recent and anticipated restructurings, including the anticipated additional restructuring charges of approximately $2.0 million in the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2012; the loss, modification, or delay of contracts which would, among other things, adversely impact the Company’s recognition of revenue included in backlog; the Company’s dependence on certain industries and clients; the Company’s ability to win new business, manage growth and costs, and attract and retain employees; the Company’s ability to complete additional acquisitions and to integrate newly acquired businesses or enter into new lines of business; the impact on the Company’s business of government regulation of the drug, medical device and biotechnology industry; consolidation within the pharmaceutical industry and competition within the biopharmaceutical services industry; the potential for significant liability to clients and third parties; the potential adverse impact of health care reform; and the effects of exchange rate fluctuations and other international economic, political, and other risks. Such factors and others are discussed more fully in the section entitled “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2011 as filed with the SEC on November 9, 2011, which “Risk Factors” discussion is incorporated by reference in this press release. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s estimates or views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

PAREXEL is a registered trademark of PAREXEL International Corporation, and Perceptive Informatics is a trademark of Perceptive Informatics, Inc. All other names or marks may be registered trademarks or trademarks of PAREXEL International Corporation, Perceptive Informatics, Inc. or their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.

Contacts: Jennifer Baird, Senior Director of Public Relations Kim Leadley/Gene Carozza PAREXEL International PAN Communications Tel: +781-434-4409 Tel: + 617-502-4300 Email: Jennifer.Baird@PAREXEL.com Email: PAREXEL@pancomm.com

SOURCE PAREXEL International Corporation