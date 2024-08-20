OTEZLA® (APREMILAST) NOW AVAILABLE IN THE U.S. FOR MODERATE TO SEVERE PEDIATRIC PLAQUE PSORIASIS

First and Only Pill for Children and Adolescents Ages 6-17 with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced Otezla® (apremilast) is now available in the U.S. for pediatric use. Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Otezla for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in children and adolescents ages 6 and older who weigh at least 20 kg (44 lb) and are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy. There are currently no other FDA-approved oral medications for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in this patient population.

“For the first time, children and adolescents with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and their caregivers have an oral option to treat this chronic disease, with its highly visible, uncomfortable symptoms,” said Murdo Gordon, executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations at Amgen. “In the last decade, Otezla has been prescribed to over one million adults worldwide, and today’s announcement represents the potential for Otezla to offer relief to many younger patients.”

“Children living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis often experience uncomfortable and highly visible symptoms, such as itchy, dry lesions that may bleed or cause pain. However, treatment options for this chronic immune-mediated disease are limited,” said Leah M. Howard, JD, president and CEO of the National Psoriasis Foundation. “Until now, FDA-approved systemic treatment options for youth have been injections or infusions. The addition of an oral treatment option with a well-established safety profile is great news for children with this disease and their families.”

The FDA approval was based on results from SPROUT, a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study which investigated the efficacy and safety of Otezla in pediatric patients aged 6 to 17 years with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis inadequately controlled by or intolerant to topical therapy. The primary endpoint – static Physician’s Global Assessment (sPGA) response (defined as an sPGA score of clear [0] or almost clear [1] with at least a 2-point reduction from baseline) – at week 16 was met with a 33.1% sPGA response for Otezla versus 10.8% for placebo (95% CI: 12.2%, 32.4%; P<0.0001). The adverse events were consistent with the known safety profile of Otezla in adult patients.

The most common side effects of Otezla include diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, tension headache and headache.

After the initial titration period, the maintenance dosage of Otezla in this patient group will be administered in either 20 or 30 mg doses, based on weight, twice daily. The recommended dose is 20 mg twice daily for pediatric patients weighing 20 kg to <50 kg, and 30 mg twice daily for those who weigh at least 50 kg.

Amgen is committed to supporting plaque psoriasis patients to ensure that appropriate patients have affordable access to Otezla. For more information, please visit Otezla.com.

About Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic disease where skin cells build up quickly, typically causing red or discolored, scaly, and itchy patches on the skin.1 Approximately 125 million people worldwide have psoriasis, including around 14 million people in Europe and more than 8 million people in the United States.2,3 About 80% of those patients have plaque psoriasis.4 Among pediatric patients with plaque psoriasis, one in five have moderate to severe disease.5 Approximately one-third of those who get psoriasis are under 18 years old when the disease first surfaces.6

About Otezla® (apremilast)

Otezla® (apremilast) is an oral small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) specific for cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP). PDE4 inhibition results in increased intracellular cAMP levels, which is thought to indirectly modulate the production of inflammatory mediators. The specific mechanism(s) by which Otezla exerts its therapeutic action in patients is not well defined.

Since its initial FDA approval in 2014, Otezla has been prescribed to more than 1 million patients worldwide.7

INDICATIONS

Otezla® (apremilast) is indicated for the treatment of:

Adult patients with plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy

Pediatric patients 6 years of age and older and weighing at least 20 kg with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy

Adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis

Adult patients with oral ulcers associated with Behçet’s Disease

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications

Otezla is contraindicated in patients with a known hypersensitivity to apremilast or to any of the excipients in the formulation

Warnings and Precautions

Hypersensitivity: Hypersensitivity reactions, including angioedema and anaphylaxis, have been reported during postmarketing surveillance. If signs or symptoms of serious hypersensitivity reactions occur, discontinue Otezla and institute appropriate therapy

Diarrhea, Nausea, and Vomiting: Cases of severe diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting were associated with the use of Otezla. Most events occurred within the first few weeks of treatment. In some cases, patients were hospitalized. Patients 65 years of age or older and patients taking medications that can lead to volume depletion or hypotension may be at a higher risk of complications from severe diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. Monitor patients who are more susceptible to complications of diarrhea or vomiting; advise patients to contact their healthcare provider. Consider Otezla dose reduction or suspension if patients develop severe diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting

Depression: Carefully weigh the risks and benefits of treatment with Otezla for patients with a history of depression and/or suicidal thoughts/behavior, or in patients who develop such symptoms while on Otezla. Patients, caregivers, and families should be advised of the need to be alert for the emergence or worsening of depression, suicidal thoughts or other mood changes, and they should contact their healthcare provider if such changes occur

Plaque Psoriasis : Treatment with Otezla is associated with an increase in depression. During clinical trials in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, 1.3% (12/920) of patients reported depression compared to 0.4% (2/506) on placebo. Depression was reported as serious in 0.1% (1/1308) of patients exposed to Otezla, compared to none in placebo-treated patients (0/506). Suicidal behavior was observed in 0.1% (1/1308) of patients on Otezla, compared to 0.2% (1/506) on placebo. One patient treated with Otezla attempted suicide; one patient on placebo committed suicide

: Treatment with Otezla is associated with an increase in depression. During clinical trials in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, 1.3% (12/920) of patients reported depression compared to 0.4% (2/506) on placebo. Depression was reported as serious in 0.1% (1/1308) of patients exposed to Otezla, compared to none in placebo-treated patients (0/506). Suicidal behavior was observed in 0.1% (1/1308) of patients on Otezla, compared to 0.2% (1/506) on placebo. One patient treated with Otezla attempted suicide; one patient on placebo committed suicide

Psoriatic Arthritis : Treatment with Otezla is associated with an increase in depression. During clinical trials, 1.0% (10/998) reported depression or depressed mood compared to 0.8% (4/495) treated with placebo. Suicidal ideation and behavior was observed in 0.2% (3/1441) of patients on Otezla, compared to none in placebo-treated patients. Depression was reported as serious in 0.2% (3/1441) of patients exposed to Otezla, compared to none in placebo-treated patients (0/495). Two patients who received placebo committed suicide compared to none on Otezla

: Treatment with Otezla is associated with an increase in depression. During clinical trials, 1.0% (10/998) reported depression or depressed mood compared to 0.8% (4/495) treated with placebo. Suicidal ideation and behavior was observed in 0.2% (3/1441) of patients on Otezla, compared to none in placebo-treated patients. Depression was reported as serious in 0.2% (3/1441) of patients exposed to Otezla, compared to none in placebo-treated patients (0/495). Two patients who received placebo committed suicide compared to none on Otezla

Behçet’s Disease : Treatment with Otezla is associated with an increase in depression. During the clinical trial, 1% (1/104) reported depression or depressed mood compared to 1% (1/103) treated with placebo. No instances of suicidal ideation or behavior were reported in patients treated with Otezla or treated with placebo

: Treatment with Otezla is associated with an increase in depression. During the clinical trial, 1% (1/104) reported depression or depressed mood compared to 1% (1/103) treated with placebo. No instances of suicidal ideation or behavior were reported in patients treated with Otezla or treated with placebo Weight Decrease: Monitor body weight regularly; evaluate unexplained or clinically significant weight loss, and consider discontinuation of Otezla

Plaque Psoriasis : Body weight loss of 5-10% occurred in 12% (96/784) of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis treated with Otezla and in 5% (19/382) of patients treated with placebo. Body weight loss of ≥10% occurred in 2% (16/784) of adult patients treated with Otezla compared to 1% (3/382) of patients treated with placebo. Body weight loss of 5%-10% occurred in 12% (19/163) of pediatric patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis treated with Otezla compared to 2.5% (2/80) with placebo. Body weight loss of ≥ 10% occurred in 1% (1/163) of pediatric patients treated with Otezla twice daily compared to 0% (0/80) of patients with placebo. Closely monitor growth (height and weight) in Otezla-treated pediatric patients. Pediatric patients who are not growing or gaining weight as expected may need to have their treatment interrupted

: Body weight loss of 5-10% occurred in 12% (96/784) of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis treated with Otezla and in 5% (19/382) of patients treated with placebo. Body weight loss of ≥10% occurred in 2% (16/784) of adult patients treated with Otezla compared to 1% (3/382) of patients treated with placebo. Body weight loss of 5%-10% occurred in 12% (19/163) of pediatric patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis treated with Otezla compared to 2.5% (2/80) with placebo. Body weight loss of ≥ 10% occurred in 1% (1/163) of pediatric patients treated with Otezla twice daily compared to 0% (0/80) of patients with placebo. Closely monitor growth (height and weight) in Otezla-treated pediatric patients. Pediatric patients who are not growing or gaining weight as expected may need to have their treatment interrupted

Psoriatic Arthritis : Body weight loss of 5-10% was reported in 10% (49/497) of patients taking Otezla and in 3.3% (16/495) of patients taking placebo

: Body weight loss of 5-10% was reported in 10% (49/497) of patients taking Otezla and in 3.3% (16/495) of patients taking placebo

Behçet’s Disease : Body weight loss of >5% was reported in 4.9% (5/103) of patients taking Otezla and in 3.9% (4/102) of patients taking placebo

: Body weight loss of >5% was reported in 4.9% (5/103) of patients taking Otezla and in 3.9% (4/102) of patients taking placebo Drug Interactions: Apremilast exposure was decreased when Otezla was co-administered with rifampin, a strong CYP450 enzyme inducer; loss of Otezla efficacy may occur. Concomitant use of Otezla with CYP450 enzyme inducers (e.g., rifampin, phenobarbital, carbamazepine, phenytoin) is not recommended

Adverse Reactions

Plaque Psoriasis : The most common adverse reactions (≥ 5%) are diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, and headache, including tension headache. Overall, the safety profile of Otezla in adult patients with mild to moderate plaque psoriasis and pediatric patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis was consistent with the safety profile established in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

: The most common adverse reactions (≥ 5%) are diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, and headache, including tension headache. Overall, the safety profile of Otezla in adult patients with mild to moderate plaque psoriasis and pediatric patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis was consistent with the safety profile established in adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis Psoriatic Arthritis : The most common adverse reactions (≥ 5%) are diarrhea, nausea, and headache

: The most common adverse reactions (≥ 5%) are diarrhea, nausea, and headache Behçet’s Disease : The most common adverse reactions (≥ 10%) are diarrhea, nausea, headache, and upper respiratory tract infection

Use in Specific Populations

Otezla has not been studied in pregnant women. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk of fetal loss

Please click here for the full Prescribing Information for Otezla.

About Amgen

Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers innovative medicines to help millions of patients in their fight against some of the world’s toughest diseases. More than 40 years ago, Amgen helped to establish the biotechnology industry and remains on the cutting-edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what’s known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline that builds on its existing portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, inflammatory diseases and rare diseases.

In 2024, Amgen was named one of the “World’s Most Innovative Companies” by Fast Company and one of “America’s Best Large Employers” by Forbes, among other external recognitions. Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average®, and it is also part of the Nasdaq-100 Index®, which includes the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow Amgen on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Threads.

Amgen Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Amgen. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statements on the outcome, benefits and synergies of collaborations, or potential collaborations, with any other company (including BeiGene, Ltd. or Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.), the performance of Otezla(apremilast) (including anticipated Otezla sales growth and the timing of non-GAAP EPS accretion), our acquisitions of Teneobio, Inc., ChemoCentryx, Inc., or Horizon Therapeutics plc (including the prospective performance and outlook of Horizon’s business, performance and opportunities, any potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected as a result of such acquisition, and any projected impacts from the Horizon acquisition on our acquisition-related expenses going forward), as well as estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes, effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems on our business, outcomes, progress, and other such estimates and results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed below and more fully described in the Securities and Exchange Commission reports filed by Amgen, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Unless otherwise noted, Amgen is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those we project. Discovery or identification of new product candidates or development of new indications for existing products cannot be guaranteed and movement from concept to product is uncertain; consequently, there can be no guarantee that any particular product candidate or development of a new indication for an existing product will be successful and become a commercial product. Further, preclinical results do not guarantee safe and effective performance of product candidates in humans. The complexity of the human body cannot be perfectly, or sometimes, even adequately modeled by computer or cell culture systems or animal models. The length of time that it takes for us to complete clinical trials and obtain regulatory approval for product marketing has in the past varied and we expect similar variability in the future.

Even when clinical trials are successful, regulatory authorities may question the sufficiency for approval of the trial endpoints we have selected. We develop product candidates internally and through licensing collaborations, partnerships and joint ventures. Product candidates that are derived from relationships may be subject to disputes between the parties or may prove to be not as effective or as safe as we may have believed at the time of entering into such relationship. Also, we or others could identify safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with our products, including our devices, after they are on the market.

Our results may be affected by our ability to successfully market both new and existing products domestically and internationally, clinical and regulatory developments involving current and future products, sales growth of recently launched products, competition from other products including biosimilars, difficulties or delays in manufacturing our products and global economic conditions. In addition, sales of our products are affected by pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny and reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers, including governments, private insurance plans and managed care providers and may be affected by regulatory, clinical and guideline developments and domestic and international trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment. Furthermore, our research, testing, pricing, marketing and other operations are subject to extensive regulation by domestic and foreign government regulatory authorities. Our business may be impacted by government investigations, litigation and product liability claims. In addition, our business may be impacted by the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities. If we fail to meet the compliance obligations in the corporate integrity agreement between us and the U.S. government, we could become subject to significant sanctions. Further, while we routinely obtain patents for our products and technology, the protection offered by our patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by our competitors, or we may fail to prevail in present and future intellectual property litigation. We perform a substantial amount of our commercial manufacturing activities at a few key facilities, including in Puerto Rico, and also depend on third parties for a portion of our manufacturing activities, and limits on supply may constrain sales of certain of our current products and product candidate development. An outbreak of disease or similar public health threat, such as COVID-19, and the public and governmental effort to mitigate against the spread of such disease, could have a significant adverse effect on the supply of materials for our manufacturing activities, the distribution of our products, the commercialization of our product candidates, and our clinical trial operations, and any such events may have a material adverse effect on our product development, product sales, business and results of operations. We rely on collaborations with third parties for the development of some of our product candidates and for the commercialization and sales of some of our commercial products. In addition, we compete with other companies with respect to many of our marketed products as well as for the discovery and development of new products. Further, some raw materials, medical devices and component parts for our products are supplied by sole third-party suppliers. Certain of our distributors, customers and payers have substantial purchasing leverage in their dealings with us. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of our products that implicate an entire class of products could have a material adverse effect on sales of the affected products and on our business and results of operations. Our efforts to collaborate with or acquire other companies, products or technology, and to integrate the operations of companies or to support the products or technology we have acquired, may not be successful. There can be no guarantee that we will be able to realize any of the strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities arising from the Horizon acquisition, and such benefits, synergies or opportunities may take longer to realize than expected. We may not be able to successfully integrate Horizon, and such integration may take longer, be more difficult or cost more than expected. A breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach of our information technology systems could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our systems and our data. Our stock price is volatile and may be affected by a number of events. Our business and operations may be negatively affected by the failure, or perceived failure, of achieving our environmental, social and governance objectives. The effects of global climate change and related natural disasters could negatively affect our business and operations. Global economic conditions may magnify certain risks that affect our business. Our business performance could affect or limit the ability of our Board of Directors to declare a dividend or our ability to pay a dividend or repurchase our common stock. We may not be able to access the capital and credit markets on terms that are favorable to us, or at all.

References

