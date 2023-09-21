SUBSCRIBE
Omega Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences - September 21, 2023

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. announced that members of management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) (“Omega”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines, today announced that members of management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences.

Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit
Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Chardan’s 7th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at www.omegatherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the fireside chats will be available on the same website for approximately 90 days.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines to treat or cure a broad range of diseases. By pre-transcriptionally modulating gene expression, Omega’s approach enables controlled epigenomic modulation of nearly all human genes, including historically undruggable and difficult-to-treat targets, without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Founded in 2017 by Flagship Pioneering following breakthrough research by world-renowned experts in the field of epigenetics, Omega is led by a seasoned and accomplished leadership team with a track record of innovation and operational excellence. The Company is committed to revolutionizing genomic medicine and has a diverse pipeline of therapeutic candidates derived from its OMEGA platform spanning oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases including immunology, and select monogenic diseases.

For more information, visit omegatherapeutics.com, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.


Contact: Eva Stroynowski 617-949-4370 estroynowski@omegatx.com

