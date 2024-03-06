Ocugen to Present at Investing in Cures Summit

MALVERN, Pa., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines, announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ocugen will be a panelist at the Investing in Cures Summit 2024 from March 8-9, 2024 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Hotel in Scottsdale, AZ.

“I look forward to joining my peers in discussing therapeutic approaches to treat inherited retinal diseases that can help slow or reverse degeneration regardless of the underlying genetic cause,” said Dr. Musunuri. “Ocugen’s modifier gene therapy platform can potentially address multiple genetic defects with a single product utilizing a gene agnostic approach that restores homeostasis in the retina.”

The Investing in Cures Summit includes presentations by the world’s leading industry, clinical and retinal science innovators and is hosted by the Foundation Fighting Blindness and the RD Fund.

Details for the panel are as follows:

Event: Investing in Cures Summit 2024—Global Community

Topic: Gene Agnostics: Broad Spectrum Therapeutic Strategies to Address Retinal Disease

Time: 2:45-3:20 p.m. MT

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patients’ lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Tiffany Hamilton

Head of Communications

Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com



