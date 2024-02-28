Ocugen Clinical Showcase Webcast Now Available - February 28, 2024

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines, today announced that the Clinical Showcase webcast from the February 21, 2024 live event is now available in the Events & Presentations section of the Ocugen website.

The showcase replay includes more detail on the Phase 3 study design for OCU400, as well as market potential for this first-in-class product candidate. The panel discussion offers first-hand experience from an OCU400 Phase 1/2 clinical trial patient with the RHO mutation who has completed 12 months of therapy and lead investigator, Dr. Byron Lam, Professor of Ophthalmology, Mark J. Daily, Endowed Chair in Ophthalmology at the University of Miami. Dr. Lejla Vajzovic, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology with Tenure, Director of Duke Vitreoretinal Fellowship Program at Duke Eye Center and Duke University School of Medicine, provides insight on the disease burden and unmet medical need associated with retinitis pigmentosa. Finally, the inventor of modifier gene therapy, Dr. Neena Haider, CEO & CSO Shifa Precision, faculty at Harvard Medical School, gives commentary throughout on the genesis of modifier gene therapy and how this treatment approach has evolved from the lab into the clinic.

Please direct any questions related to the webcast to Tiffany Hamilton, Head of Communications, at Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com.

