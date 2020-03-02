DES PLAINES, Ill., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), one of the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practices in Illinois, is excited to announce today that OAK Orthopedics will be joining our practice as of March 2nd, 2020. As IBJI’s southernmost division, we will now be able to provide orthopedic care in Kankakee, Will, and Iroquois County.

OAK Orthopedics takes pride in stability, strength, and longevity. IBJI’s goal is to further assist in carrying these values forward. No OAK physicians will be affected by this change. Through our joined efforts, OAK Orthopedics patients will benefit from the expanded resources and expertise provided through IBJI’s large network of physicians, rehabilitation, and imaging services. OAK Orthopedics’ patients will have access to over 100 physicians and IBJI locations in the north and northwest suburbs and Chicago.

We value serving our community and providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to your family. We strive to offer our patients the most innovative treatment options, using leading-edge technology in the most cost-effective way.

If you are a current patient and have questions, please call the Bradley office at 815-928-8050.

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute , is one of the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practices in Illinois. IBJI is dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to your family for every orthopedic specialty with leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options. For more information, please visit ibji.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oak-orthopedics-joins-illinois-bone--joint-institute-301014484.html

SOURCE Illinois Bone & Joint Institute