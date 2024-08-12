NurExone’s ExoPTEN, loaded with siRNA, Demonstrates Ability to Target Injury and Inflammation Sites – New Study

Study validates siRNA produced by new GMP-compliant Manufacturer and Company’s Exosomes for Drug Delivery

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (Germany: J90) (the “Company” or “NurExone”) is pleased to announce new data for its ExoPTEN nanodrug, marking a significant step towards commercial-grade manufacturing. Building on the announcement of a new Good Manufacturing Practice (“GMP”) compliant Contract Research Organization (“CRO”) partner, this study assessed the performance of ExoPTEN loaded with small interfering RNA (“siRNA”) produced by the new manufacturer (the “GMP Partner”).



This study focused on the capability of ExoPTEN to biologically target sites of inflammation and injury as evidenced by a high concentration of the drug in damaged tissue. ExoPTEN, loaded with siRNA either from the GMP Partner or from a research grade CRO, was minimally-invasively administered to rats after spinal cord compression injury. The treated rats were compared to each other and to an untreated control group. The homing capacity of ExoPTEN was assessed by evaluating biodistribution of the ExoPTEN three days post-injury and injection.

As shown in Figure 1 below, ExoPTEN loaded with siRNA from both sources (A and C) demonstrated exceptional homing capacity to the injured spinal cord, targeting the site of inflammation with precision. This resulted in a high concentration of the drug in damaged tissue, further validating the quality of the siRNA produced by the Company’s GMP Partner and the use of NurExone’s exosomes as a drug delivery system.

“We are excited by the successful results of the highly complex transfer to a commercial manufacturer,” commented Dr. Noa Avni, Director of Research and Development. “These positive results reinforce our confidence in our ability to produce and scale up our siRNA to meet the quality and regulatory standards needed for commercial manufacturing. It also shows the scalability and reliability of our therapies as we advance towards clinical trials,” Dr. Avni added.

Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone, also noted, “The ability of our loaded exosomes to precisely target sites of inflammation underscores their potential as an ideal and natural choice for drug delivery. We continue to be enthused by the progress we are observing.”



Figure 1: Homing ability of ExoPTEN using exosomes loaded with siRNA manufactured from a GMP-Compliant Manufacturer





About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) listed pharmaceutical company that is developing a platform for biologically guided exosome-based therapies to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who have suffered Central Nervous System injuries. The Company’s first product, ExoPTEN for acute spinal cord injury, was proven to recover motor function in 75% of laboratory rats when administered intranasally. ExoPTEN has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. The NurExone platform technology is expected to offer novel solutions to drug companies interested in noninvasive targeted drug delivery for other indications.

For additional information, please visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube .

