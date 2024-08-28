Novartis twice-yearly* Leqvio® demonstrated clinically meaningful, statistically significant LDL-C lowering as a monotherapy in patients at low or moderate ASCVD risk

Phase III V-MONO study met its primary endpoints, demonstrating superiority of Leqvio (inclisiran) monotherapy vs both placebo and ezetimibe in LDL-C reduction1

Results add to growing body of evidence for Leqvio across the ASCVD continuum

Data will be shared with regulatory agencies and presented at an upcoming medical meeting

V-MONO is part of the 60,000-patient VictORION clinical trial program assessing Leqvio for primary and secondary ASCVD prevention

Basel, August 28, 2024 – Novartis announced today positive topline results from twice-yearly* Leqvio® (inclisiran) in the Phase III V-MONO study, which met its primary endpoints. Leqvio monotherapy achieved clinically meaningful and statistically significant low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering versus both placebo and ezetimibe in patients who were at low or moderate risk of developing atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and not receiving lipid-lowering therapy1.

V-MONO is the first trial evaluating a small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy taken as monotherapy to lower LDL-C in patients at low or moderate risk of developing ASCVD. Novartis plans to present results from this trial at an upcoming medical meeting and share with regulatory agencies including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“We are proud that we continue to advance the scientific understanding of using siRNA therapy to tackle one of the world’s biggest healthcare challenges, as too many people still struggle to reach their cholesterol goals,” said Shreeram Aradhye, M.D., President, Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. “This trial adds to the growing body of evidence for Leqvio across the full spectrum of ASCVD as we strive to help more patients in need.”

Novartis continues to advance multiple studies evaluating the potential use of Leqvio across primary and secondary prevention. VICTORION-1-PREVENT (V1P) is the only dedicated study of a non-statin lipid-lowering therapy in a high-risk primary prevention population as defined by American College of Cardiology (ACC) and American Heart Association (AHA) guidelines; this outcomes study is expected to complete enrollment later this year2. In the secondary prevention setting, the ORION-4 and VICTORION-2-PREVENT (V2P) outcomes studies remain on track for data readouts in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

*After an initial dose and another at three months.

About V-MONO

V-MONO (CKJX839D12304) is a 6-month randomized, double-blind, placebo- and active-comparator controlled Phase III study to evaluate the efficacy of Leqvio as monotherapy in patients at low or moderate risk of developing ASCVD who are not receiving lipid-lowering therapy3. A total of 350 patients were randomized in a 2:1:1 ratio to inclisiran (n=174), ezetimibe (n=89) or placebo (n=87). The primary endpoints were the percent change in LDL-C from baseline to Day 150 with Leqvio versus placebo and ezetimibe.

About VictORION

The V-MONO study is part of VictORION, a clinical trial program to expand the foundational evidence of LDL-C reduction with Leqvio in diverse patient populations through randomized clinical trials, implementation research, real-world evidence, and primary and secondary prevention trials assessing the potential benefits of Leqvio on cardiovascular outcomes. The VictORION program is one the largest clinical trial programs of its kind, enrolling over 60,000 patients in more than 50 countries worldwide across more than 30 trials, including ORION-4 (secondary prevention), V-2-PREVENT (secondary prevention), V-1-PREVENT (high-risk primary prevention), V-INCEPTION and V-INCLUSION.

About Leqvio

Leqvio is the first and only small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy to lower LDL-C. It is a subcutaneous injection given by a healthcare provider (HCP) with an initial dose, another at three months, and then every six months4,5. As a twice-yearly, HCP-administered treatment, Leqvio may help to circumvent the challenges of treatment adherence, a common issue in cholesterol management.

Leqvio is approved in nearly 100 countries, including the US, EU, Japan and China,4-7. Novartis obtained global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Leqvio under a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a leader in RNAi therapeutics.

About Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD)

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) affects hundreds of millions of people and claims more lives globally than cancer, chronic lung disease and diabetes combined8. Around 80% of premature cardiovascular deaths can be prevented by addressing factors that cause or worsen CVD9.

ASCVD accounts for 85% of all CV deaths10-13. It is the primary cause of mortality in the European Union and its burden in the US is greater than that of any other chronic diseases10-13. ASCVD is caused by the development and growth of plaques in the inner lining of the arteries14. The atherosclerotic plaque is mainly composed of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) that accumulates over time15. Cumulative exposure to LDL-C can increase one’s risk of cardiovascular events such as a heart attack or stroke14,15.

About Novartis in Cardiovascular Disease

At Novartis, our mission is to ensure no heart is lost too soon. We envision a world where preventable CV deaths are no longer part of our lives. We’re proud of the positive impact we’ve made over the past 40 years and remain dedicated to tackling the most challenging problems in CVD. Through cutting-edge science and technology, we are advancing the next generation of medicines for hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and heart failure and are pioneering breakthroughs for genetic risk factors. We also work with patients, healthcare professionals, and organizations around the world to improve CV care beyond medicines alone. Together, we can help people with CVD enjoy longer, healthier lives and more time with their loved ones.

