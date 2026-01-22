SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   FDA

FDA Sets Feb. 1 Launch Date for PreCheck Pilot To Strengthen Domestic Supply Chain

January 22, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Nick Paul Taylor
Business and Project Roadmap Concept. Touching on virtual screen with roadmap overlay representing steps in a project or strategic planning process. Waypoint icons and ends with goal achievement.

iStock, Parradee Kietsirikul

The U.S. regulator shared the roadmap for implementing the program, first proposed in August 2025, and teased changes made in response to industry feedback.

The FDA will start accepting applications for its PreCheck pilot program on Feb. 1, advancing an initiative designed to strengthen the domestic pharmaceutical supply chain.

Proposed in August 2025, PreCheck is part of the FDA’s response to President Donald Trump’s executive order on providing regulatory relief to promote domestic production of critical medicines. The FDA envisaged the program encouraging companies to build new manufacturing facilities in the U.S. through a two-step approach that provided early feedback on plants and streamlined one part of drug approval submissions.

On Wednesday, the FDA published a roadmap for implementing the program. The agency will accept applications to participate in PreCheck from Feb. 1 to March 1. FDA officials will select finalists on April 1 and give them one month to provide additional information. The deadline for selecting the initial group of PreCheck participants is June 30.

Success roadmap journey, milestone or career path achievement, route or pathway to achieve goals, accomplishment, assessment or way to success, businessman look at achievement milestone to success.
Manufacturing
Pharmas Hope FDA PreCheck Can Help Avoid Facility-Related Drug Rejections
Executives from Eli Lilly, Merck and other companies foresee the FDA’s new onshoring proposal being anything from a bureaucratic waste of time to a transformative program that will eliminate inspection-related complete response letters.
October 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Read more

The FDA said it will choose participants based on their “overall alignment with national priorities such as products to be manufactured, phase of facility development, timeline to producing pharmaceutical products for the U.S. market and innovation in facility development.”

FDA officials plan to provide additional information when the application website goes live on Feb. 1. For now, many details are unknown. The FDA said it is revising the program based on feedback provided last year at a public meeting and during a written comment period. However, the agency has only spoken publicly at a high level about the feedback and what requests it is incorporating into the pilot.

“Overall sentiment regarding the PreCheck program was positive, with industry requesting early engagement during facility development phases,” the agency said in a statement. “FDA will create a more predictable regulatory pathway, accelerate domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing and protect patient safety through the implementation of the PreCheck Program.”

FDA signage at its headquarters in Maryland
Manufacturing
FDA’s PreCheck Proposal a Welcome but Insufficient Step, Company Execs Say
While a new facility setup program aimed at encouraging onshoring received a positive reception at a recent meeting, industry representatives said the current rules on existing production plants are the main regulatory issues facing manufacturing teams.
October 14, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Read more

During last year’s consultations, manufacturers, service providers and trade groups welcomed PreCheck as a program that could reduce the risk of facility-related drug rejections. Yet respondents also called for clarity on specifics that they said would shape the program’s impact. The FDA has yet to expand publicly on the proposal it shared before the consultations.

The lack of updates means it is unclear whether the FDA has acted on respondents’ wish lists of regulatory reforms, some of which were outside the scope of the original proposal. Companies called for the FDA to extend the program to cover existing plants, decouple inspections from drug approval filings and update post-approval change rules. Generic drugmakers and contract manufacturers shared other requests.

While the FDA is yet to respond publicly, the agency’s line about PreCheck “facilitating the construction of manufacturing sites in the U.S. and streamlining aspects of pharmaceutical manufacturing facility assessments in advance of a specific product application” offers potential clues about the pilot’s scope.

factory of the pharmaceutical industry. pills on the conveyor
Manufacturing
Drugmakers Push FDA To Extend Support to Existing Facilities
Representatives from companies such as Sanofi and Forge Biologics point to the potential for PreCheck to drive activation of idle production capacity and help companies that are already building plants.
November 11, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Checklist
Manufacturing
Big Pharma Pushes FDA To Decouple Inspections From Drug Approval Applications
Representatives of companies including AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson and Merck have voiced concerns about the FDA’s approach to pre-approval inspections.
December 16, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
A panoramic view of the Statue of Liberty framed by heavy clouds just before storm. USA, New York City.
Manufacturing
Generic Drug and API Manufacturers Call for Onshoring Incentives
Having seen Congress spend money to onshore semiconductor production, pharma groups are pushing for similar incentives for domestic drug manufacturing.
November 4, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Photo taken in Ting Kok, Hong Kong
Manufacturing
CDMOs Pin Hopes for Accelerating Uptake at New US Sites on FDA’s PreCheck Program
The initiative could tackle the first-mover disadvantage some CDMOs believe deters early customers, but leaders at companies including Novo Nordisk see hurdles to implementing the changes.
January 20, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor

Manufacturing Regulatory
Nick Paul Taylor
Nick Paul Taylor Nick Paul Taylor
Nick is a freelance writer who has been reporting on the global life sciences industry since 2008.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Cell therapy
After Cell Therapy Retreat, Novo Offloads Technologies in Deepened Aspect Pact
January 21, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Capitol in Washington
Government
Rare Pediatric Disease Vouchers, PBM Reform, up for Vote in House
January 21, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Dec 3, 2019 South San Francisco / CA / USA - Genentech headquarters in San Francisco Bay Area; Genentech, Inc., is an American biotechnology corporation which became a subsidiary of Roche in 2009
Manufacturing
Roche Raises NC Manufacturing Investment to $2B To Support Obesity Challenge
January 21, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Reaching an agreement. Businessmen shake hands and make a deal. vector
Collaboration
GSK Joins Growing PD-1 SubQ Push With Alteogen Alliance Worth up to $285M+
January 21, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac