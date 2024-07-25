Neurophet to launch total solution for AD treatments ‘Neurophet AQUA AD’ at AAIC 2024

- Demonstrates Neurophet AQUA AD for AD treatments such as Leqembi and Kisunla

- Introduces updated version of Neurophet SCALE PET with centiloid scale feature

SEOUL, South Korea, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disease, announced its participation in the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC 2024) which will be held in Philadelphia, U.S.A.

At the upcoming AAIC, Neurophet will launch ‘Neurophet AQUA AD’, the software for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment prescription and monitoring treatment effects and side effects. Neurophet AQUA AD is an integrated solution of cutting-edge brain image analysis technology related to AD treatments. This solution is currently preparing for medical device certifications in Korea, the U.S., and Japan.

Neurophet will offer demonstrations of Neurophet AQUA AD and showcase brain PET image analysis software ‘Neurophet SCALE PET’ with the major features updated at the company’s booth.

The AD treatment market is set to grow in earnest with this month’s FDA approval of Eli Lilly’s newest AD treatment Kisunla (donanemab) following Leqembi (lecanemab) which was developed by global pharmaceutical companies Eisai in Japan and Biogen in the U.S.

Anti-amyloid treatments like Kisunla and Leqembi bear a warning on the risk of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), which are known as side effects showing edema and microhemorrhages. In fact, ARIA has been reported in 20-30% of patients participating in clinical trials of both treatments. Patients undergoing anti-amyloid treatments are required to scan MRI at least 5~6 times a year for monitoring ARIA.

Neurophet AQUA AD is a software providing all the brain imaging biomarker analysis features required during the administration of anti-amyloid treatments, by quantitatively analyzing MRI and PET images. It is possible to determine the patients’ eligibility to prescribe the treatment before administration, monitor ARIA during administration, and analyze the effects of the treatment due to the reduction of amyloid beta deposited in the brain.

In addition, Neurophet will introduce a significantly updated version of Neurophet SCALE PET with centiloid scale feature. The centiloid scale quantitatively determines the positivity and negativity of amyloid PET images and standardizes amyloid plaque deposition from 1 to 100 in amyloid PET even when different tracers are used.

“We are excited to unveil our groundbreaking total solution for AD treatments at AAIC which is the global conference gathering scholars all over the world,” said CEO Jake Junkil Been of Neurophet. “We expect the use of Neurophet AQUA AD, a specialized technology for brain image analysis related to AD treatments, to be extremely high.”

The AAIC is the world’s largest conference for the advancement of dementia research, bringing dementia researchers, clinicians, and professionals together to share research and clinical practice on diagnosis, risk reduction, and treatment improvement of AD and other types of dementia. AAIC takes place in Philadelphia, U.S.A. this year, which starts on July 28th (local time) and runs until August 1st.

About Neurophet

Neurophet has specialized in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain diseases based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Jake Junkil Been, CEO, and Donghyeon Kim, CTO, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software “Neurophet AQUA”, brain PET image analysis (PET tracer deposition) software “Neurophet SCALE PET”, brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation “Neurophet tES/TMS LAB”.

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain diseases. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain’s health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.

