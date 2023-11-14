NeoGenomics to Participate at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading oncology testing services company, today announced the company will participate in the upcoming Piper Sandler 35th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City.

Members of NeoGenomics’ management team will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 29th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live and archived audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the “News, Events, and Webcasts” tab via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.neogenomics.com.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company’s Advanced Diagnostic Division also serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to relevant data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to secure the data we maintain.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories for full-service sample processing in Fort Myers, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Houston, Texas; and a CAP accredited full-service, sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom. NeoGenomics also has several, small, non-processing laboratory locations across the United States for providing analysis services. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

