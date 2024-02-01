NeoGenomics Signs Working with Cancer Pledge in Support of Employees

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- NeoGenomics, Inc., (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading oncology testing services company, today announced that the Company has signed the Working with Cancer Pledge. By taking the pledge, NeoGenomics demonstrates its commitment to supporting team members living with or caring for a loved one with cancer. Additionally, the company aims to open the conversation around cancer in the workplace and ensure our employees are aware of the resources available to them.

“Studies suggest that 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women1 will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, which means there is a strong possibility that some of our teammates will be impacted by cancer while working with us,” said Gary Passman, Chief Culture Officer at NeoGenomics. “As a leading oncology testing services company, it is our privilege to sign the Working with Cancer Pledge, which reinforces our ongoing efforts to create an inclusive workplace that provides our employees and their families with the resources they need in the fight against cancer.”

NeoGenomics supports its employees working with cancer by providing job security during treatment, access to our medical team offering support and education to understand their diagnosis, clinical trial matching, and testing covered by our insurance provider, among other things.

About Working with Cancer

Working with Cancer aims to completely erase the stigma and insecurity of cancer at work. Today, the program initially launched by Publicis Groupe is an alliance of major international companies, with over 600 pledging businesses impacting up to 20 million employees, united by the aim to create an open, supportive, and recovery-forward culture for employees with cancer.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company’s Advanced Diagnostic Division also serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories for full-service sample processing in Fort Myers, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Houston, Texas; and a CAP accredited full-service, sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom. NeoGenomics also has several, small, non-processing laboratory locations across the United States for providing analysis services. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

Reference:

National Cancer Institute, https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/understanding/statistics

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240201911708/en/