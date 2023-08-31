SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Merus to Participate in Upcoming September 2023 Investor Conferences

August 31, 2023 | 
1 min read

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies, announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in the following investor conferences.

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Citi’s 2023 18th Annual BioPharma Conference (fireside chat): Thursday, September 7 at 2:40-3:25 p.m. ET
  • Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Wednesday, September 13 12:55-1:25 p.m. ET

The webcasts of the presentations will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company’s website. Archived presentations will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website and twitter.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.


Investor and Media Inquiries: Sherri Spear Merus N.V. VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications 617-821-3246 s.spear@merus.nl Kathleen Farren Merus N.V. IR/Corp Comms 617-230-4165 k.farren@merus.nl

Primary Logo

Events Healthcare Europe Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Supply chain
Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Exeternal view of the Servier's headquarters in France
Approvals
Servier Gets FDA Approval for First Targeted Therapy for Grade 2 IDH-Mutant Glioma
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac