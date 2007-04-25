SUBSCRIBE
MedCath Corporation to Present at the 32nd Deutsche Bank Healthcare Conference

April 25, 2007 | 
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 25 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- MedCath Corporation announced that its senior management will give a presentation at the 32nd Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference to be held May 2-3, 2007 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

MedCath’s senior management will give its presentation on Wednesday, May 2, 2007 at 1 pm ET. The presentation will be web cast live over the Internet via MedCath’s website (http://www.medcath.com) and will be available for 30 days.

MedCath Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a healthcare provider focused primarily on the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease. MedCath focuses on serving the unique needs of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease. MedCath owns interests in and operates eleven hospitals with a total of 667 licensed beds, located in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Louisiana, New Mexico, Ohio, South Dakota, and Texas. In addition, MedCath manages the cardiovascular program at various hospitals operated by other parties. Further, MedCath provides cardiovascular care services in diagnostic and therapeutic facilities located in various states.

