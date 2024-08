TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On May 3, Mayo Clinic Arizona became the first hospital in U.S. history to discharge a patient implanted with the SynCardia temporary Total Artificial Heart to wait at home for a matching donor heart. Mayo Clinic is participating in an FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical study of the Freedom™ driver, the first ever U.S. portable driver designed to power SynCardia’s Total Artificial Heart both inside and outside the hospital.