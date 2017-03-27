MassBio Annual Meeting: The Promise & Value Of Medical Innovation

Interested media must register in advance.
Contact Joe Rogers at joe.rogers@massbio.org or 617-674-5138.
When/Where:
Thursday, March 30th – Friday, March 31st
Royal Sonesta Hotel
40 Edwin H Land Blvd, Cambridge, MA
What: The MassBio Annual Meeting draws 400+ industry leaders and focuses on the most critical challenges facing the Massachusetts life sciences industry today.
Speaker highlights:
• Charlie Baker, Governor, Commonwealth of Massachusetts
• Dan Schorr, Founder, Chief Icecream Officer, VICE CREAM™
• Betsy Myers, Leadership Expert, Author, Speaker and Consultant
• David Meeker, Executive Vice President and Head of Sanofi Genzyme (Accepting the Henri A. Termeer Innovative Leadership Award during the March 30 Awards Luncheon)
• Morrie Birnbaum, Senior Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer, Internal Medicine, Pfizer, Inc. (Accepting the Leading Impact Award on behalf of Pfizer, Inc. during the March 30 Awards Luncheon)
The Awards Luncheon will also include:
• Presentation of the MassBio Leading Impact Award to Pfizer, Inc.
• Presentation of the Joshua Boger Innovative School of the Year Award to Hingham High School
Discussions include:
• Challenges the Future Generation of the Industry Faces
• Aging
• The Evolution of Analytics in the Life Sciences
• Cancer Moonshot
• 3D Printing & BioEngineering
• Biotech in the Era of Real World Evidence
• Pain & Addiction
• CRISPR & What’s Next
See the full agenda & list of speakers/panelists online.
