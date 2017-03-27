MassBio Annual Meeting: The Promise & Value Of Medical Innovation

Interested media must register in advance.

When/Where:

Thursday, March 30th – Friday, March 31st

Royal Sonesta Hotel

40 Edwin H Land Blvd, Cambridge, MA

What: The MassBio Annual Meeting draws 400+ industry leaders and focuses on the most critical challenges facing the Massachusetts life sciences industry today.

Speaker highlights:

• Charlie Baker, Governor, Commonwealth of Massachusetts

• Dan Schorr, Founder, Chief Icecream Officer, VICE CREAM™

• Betsy Myers, Leadership Expert, Author, Speaker and Consultant

• David Meeker, Executive Vice President and Head of Sanofi Genzyme (Accepting the Henri A. Termeer Innovative Leadership Award during the March 30 Awards Luncheon)

• Morrie Birnbaum, Senior Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer, Internal Medicine, Pfizer, Inc. (Accepting the Leading Impact Award on behalf of Pfizer, Inc. during the March 30 Awards Luncheon)

The Awards Luncheon will also include:

• Presentation of the MassBio Leading Impact Award to Pfizer, Inc.

• Presentation of the Joshua Boger Innovative School of the Year Award to Hingham High School

Discussions include:

• Challenges the Future Generation of the Industry Faces

• Aging

• The Evolution of Analytics in the Life Sciences

• Cancer Moonshot

• 3D Printing & BioEngineering

• Biotech in the Era of Real World Evidence

• Pain & Addiction

• CRISPR & What’s Next

See the full agenda & list of speakers/panelists online.

Interested media must register in advance. Contact Joe Rogers at Joe.Rogers@MassBio.org or 617-674-5138.