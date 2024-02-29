Lilly Looks to India Launch of Mounjaro in 2025: Reuters

Pictured: Eli Lilly’s headquarters in Indianapolis/iStock, jetcityimage

Eli Lilly is reportedly planning to launch its top-selling type 2 diabetes therapy Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in India as early as next year, according to exclusive reporting from Reuters published Wednesday.

Mounjaro is currently under review by India’s health regulatory authorities. Lilly has submitted data from its global trials—which involved Indian patients—Reuters reported, citing an anonymous company source.

Mounjaro’s active ingredient is tirzepatide, which is a GLP-1 and GIP receptor dual agonist that works by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone to promote the secretion of insulin from the pancreas in response to blood glucose levels. Mounjaro also slows gastric emptying and suppresses appetite.

The treatment was first approved in May 2022 the help improve glycemic control in type 2 diabetes patients, though Mounjaro is also used on an off-label basis to help people manage their weight. In November 2023, tirzepatide won the FDA’s approval for obesity, for which it is being marketed as Zepbound.

By launching Mounjaro in India, the world’s most populous nation, Lilly is hoping to access a massive market of approximately 77 million adults with type 2 diabetes, along with almost 25 million who are at high risk of developing the disease in coming years, according to data from the World Health Organization.

Obesity is also an increasingly urgent problem in India. A 2023 study published in The Lancet Regional Health showed 40% of women in India had abdominal obesity, compared to 12% of men. Abdominal obesity was particularly high among women aged 30 to 49 years and is especially prevalent in urban settings.

“India presents a promising market for anti-obesity drugs. We are open to collaborations that enable us to reach more patients, provided they align with the company’s interests and we can meet market demand,” Lilly CEO David Ricks told Business Today in an exclusive interview.

In September 2023, Novo Nordisk announced that it was also planning to bring its best-selling weight-loss therapy Wegovy (semaglutide) to India, though its target launch date is in 2026.

Wednesday’s reporting about Lilly’s plans in India comes on the heels of Indian drugmakers last week indicating their interest in joining the weight-loss market. Executives from Sun Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddys and Lupin have all said that their companies have started working on their own versions of Wegovy. Sun is developing its own novel therapy and will go through clinical trials, while others have chosen to take a generics approach.

Tristan Manalac is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, Philippines. Reach out to him on LinkedIn or email him at tristan@tristanmanalac.com or tristan.manalac@biospace.com.