LGC announces new, integrated, global portfolio brand, Biosearch Technologies, representing genomic tools for mission critical customer applications

18 October 2018, London, UK – LGC’s Genomics division announced it is transforming its branding under LGC, Biosearch Technologies, a unified portfolio brand integrating optimised genomic analysis technologies and tools to accelerate scientific outcomes.

Biosearch Technologies will focus on further developing its capabilities in NGS and Nucleic Acid Chemistry, which build on expertise in existing genomic analysis applications such as genotyping, PCR and qPCR it promotes to Agrigenomics and Human Healthcare customers.

Brian Kim, President and Managing Director, LGC, Biosearch Technologies, said: “We believe the time is ripe to introduce a new unifying name that conveys our differentiated position in the market place.”

“We’ve seen considerable expansion and are reaching customers in more places around the world than ever before. Biosearch Technologies continues to grow, it is important that we tell our collective story in a united and cohesive way.”

Biosearch Technologies will streamline products from across legacy brands to ensure that the tools work together for customer needs. The name “Biosearch Technologies” reflects the innovation and progressiveness of the brand and embodies a forward-looking and continuously developing offer from LGC.

In recent years, LGC’s Genomics division has seen rapid expansion through a series of targeted and strategic acquisitions. This approach has introduced a number of new products that support mission critical customer applications. Biosearch Technologies integrates these genomic analysis tools combining expertise in manufacturing and design of enzymes and oligonucleotides, instrumentation engineering, extraction chemistries, and reagent and consumable development under one brand to deliver innovation to the life science market

Mark Dearden, Vice President of Strategy and Marketing, LGC, Biosearch Technologies, said: “Every day through capabilities in enzyme engineering, genotyping technologies or custom oligos, we support mission critical customer applications. We state mission critical because if we don’t deliver to our customers, it might mean that they cannot manufacture a kit for an infectious disease diagnostic or that they cannot deliver the data sets that reduce the time to complete plant breeding decisions. We are bringing our collective knowledge and expertise to propel us and our customers forward.”

LGC, Biosearch Technologies leverages applied genomics to accelerate mission critical customer applications. We strive to harness the power of the genomic tools and technologies, and through close collaboration, we enable our customers to achieve more.

www.lgcgroup.com

www.biosearchtech.com

About LGC

LGC is an international leader in the extended life sciences sector, including human healthcare, agri-food & the environment. LGC provides a comprehensive range of reference materials, proficiency testing schemes, genomics reagents and instrumentation, as well as research and measurement services. Its scientific tools and solutions enable organisations to advance research, develop new products and form an essential part of their quality and compliance procedures.

LGC’s 2,300 employees include internationally-recognised scientists who are experts in their field. Headquartered in London, it operates out of 19 countries worldwide and is extensively accredited to quality standards such as GMP, GLP, ISO 13485, ISO 17034, ISO 17043, ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001.

LGC has been home to the UK Government Chemist for more than 100 years and is the UK National Measurement Laboratory and Designated Institute for chemical and bio measurement. LGC has been privately-owned since 1996 and has diversified through internal investment and acquisition to be an international leader in its chosen niche markets. LGC is now owned by funds affiliated with KKR.

For more information, please visit http://www.lgcgroup.com