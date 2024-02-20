Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces New Premium Spider Silk and Pima Cotton Composite Yarn

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Kraig Labs” or “the Company”), announces the creation of its first premium yarn combining its recombinant spider silk with Pima Cotton. This new yarn exemplifies the Company’s business model at work, capturing additional value-added vertical integration in the textile and garment markets.

This yarn was designed to blend the finest quality cotton with our remarkable spider silk to create a 100% natural fiber composite yarn for use in fabrics and finished garments. It was manufactured in collaboration with one of the world’s leading spinners of high-quality cotton yarns and fabrics.

Working with its textile consultant, Jeff Dorton, the Company investigated several potential spinners before making a final selection. The decision was ultimately driven by the technical capabilities and production capacity of the spinner.

“This is just the first of many new materials we have planned that incorporate our revolutionary spider silk,” said CEO and Founder, Kim Thompson. “It seemed only fitting that our first composite yarns be blended with Pima Cotton, a luxurious natural fiber that compliments the natural elegance of our recombinant spider silk. With our spring production trials quickly approaching, identifying these first end markets and applications for commercial volumes of silk is a key focus of our team.”

The Company developed its first cotton-spider silk blend to target markets such as luxury dress wear and apparel. Kraig Labs is working to establish additional spider silk and natural fiber blends to address additional subsegments in formal wear. While these blends are targeted for luxury and fashion wear, the Company remains focused on its development of technical applications for its spider silk materials in defensive textiles, composites, and performance apparel.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of recombinant spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

