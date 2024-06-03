Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces BAM-1 Spider Silk Hybrids are in Production

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“the Company” or “Kraig Labs”), announces today that Kraig Labs is now in production with its BAM-1 recombinant spider silk hybrids. The Company originally planned this launch for July, but the resounding successes of the production trials positioned Kraig Labs to accelerate its 2024 production schedule.

This production cycle serves as a critical transition for the Company’s commercialization of sustainable and cost-effective spider silk production. This announcement marks the Company’s first transition of true production hybrids to the manufacturing environment. This rearing cycle also represents more than a 10X increase in production over the spring trials and is the largest single batch of spider silk production in the Company’s operating history.

The BAM-1 hybrids exhibited an excellent hatching yield and continue to show strong and uniform growth. The Company’s team has been closely monitoring their health and is proud to report that, just like the spring trials, it has not observed any sign of disease or weakness within the colony.

The BAM-1 hybrids were created by integrating the Company’s recombinant spider silk technology, Dragon Silk™, into two robust commercial silkworm strains. These two silkworm strains created the parental lines that, when combined, produce the BAM-1 hybrids. The BAM-1 hybrids result in the largest cocoons and most robust silkworms Kraig Labs has produced. This, in turn, results in higher silk yield and improved production efficiency, while maintaining fiber material performance, as the Company scales up its spider silk production operations.

“This successful launch of the BAM-1 hybrids is the result of more than a year of focused development by our team. The spring production trials demonstrated that we have brought together the right team, the right technology, and the right facilities to make 2024 a breakout year for the commercialization of spider silk,” said Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs, Kim Thompson. “This cycle puts us securely on the path to reaching our first production milestone of a metric ton of spider silk.”

Over the coming weeks, the Company will provide additional updates on this production cycle and its plans for continued production growth and end-market developments.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

